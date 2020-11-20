Toyota Kirloskar Motors Crosses 400 Customer Touch Points Milestone In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the brand has achieved a new milestone by crossing the mark of over 400 customer touchpoints in the country, catering to the newer emerging markets. In a press statement, Toyota confirmed that this strategic expansion is an integral part of the company’s intense commitment towards providing best-in-class products and services to a wider customer base, across the country. This achievement comes after the carmaker inaugurated its 401st outlet – BJS Toyota in Bellary, Karnataka thus reiterating its commitment. This newly inaugurated dealership in Karnataka is equipped with world-class facilities to cater to what Toyota calls 3S requirements, which means Sales, Service, and Spare parts requirements.

With a keen focus on expanding its presence in the country, Toyota Kirloskar Motors also announced the launch of its first-ever Regional Stock Yard in Northeastern India, thus ensuring a leaner and efficient distribution network across the Northeastern states. Besides this, TKM has also claimed that they have enhanced their network reach consistently and have added more than 100 sales and service touchpoints over the last two years across all four zones in India.

Moreover, TKM recently expanded its service network with the launch of multiple PRO Service centres. These centres are dedicated service facilities that are equipped to service any Toyota cars for all kinds of service – free service, regular paid periodic maintenance, minor general repairs, and minor body and paint repairs as per Toyota standards besides servicing cars of other makes as well. We believe that the launch of this nation-wide PRO Service will substantially increase service footprint in smaller cities and towns.

Commenting on the ever-growing commitment to customers, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales, and Service, TKM, said, “It gives us immense pleasure on surpassing the milestone of 400 outlets in the country. With this accomplishment, we hope to cater to a wider range of customers with the best-in-class product and service offerings through our facilities in the country. Our motto is to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction and fortifying the reliable image of the brand.

TKM’s India line-up boasts of segment-leading products including the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza, and the recently launched Urban Cruiser in its portfolio. This backed by its strong focus on QDR, truly reiterates TKM’s high customer retention, even as per industry standards. TKM is continuously striving to effectively reach out to its current and potential customers through its strong network channels.”