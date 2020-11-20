This Festive Season, Hyundai Sold 20,000 Units Of The All-New i20

We all know that the festive season was a great time for the entire automobile sector. Almost every manufacturer has reported positive sales growth and better profits. One such manufacturer is Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), which has announced an overwhelming initial response for its newly launched 4th generation premium hatchback, the all-new i20. Hyundai Motors India has reported that the all-new i20 has managed to attract more than 20,000 bookings in just 20 days. Respecting the customer sentiment, Hyundai has also made over 4,000 Deliveries of the all-new i20 during Diwali season.

Official statement

Commenting on the response, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 has been a trendsetter in its segment and icon among the new-age customers. Now with the launch of the all-new i20, we are upping the ante and setting a new benchmark. We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20 000 Bookings in 20 days and more than 4 000 customers have taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during the Diwali season. As the foremost premium hatchback in India, more than 85 percent of customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for Advanced Technologies offered on the all-new i20”.

Mr. Garg further added, “Our customers continue to demonstrate a strong affinity for connected technologies offered by us. Nearly 45 percent of customers have preferred variants enabled with our already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favorite with close to 30 percent Bookings made for models with this particular feature. Similarly, in line with the needs of the current environment, 35 percent of customers have opted for models with Industry Unique Oxyboost Air purifier. Our new and advanced transmission offerings (IVT/iMT/DCT) have received strong traction from 25 percent of the customers and to top it all almost 20 percent of the customers have opted for our Powerful and Efficient 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 Powertrain. This data is a clear testimony of the customer’s evolution and penchant for the brand i20 and their stamp of approval on the new features and technologies introduced in the all-new i20.”

We noticed that Hyundai has also received an overwhelming response for the Virtual Launch of the all-new i20 with the video assets on the social media handles, having crossed 47 million views. Confirming our curiosity, Hyundai has also reported that the search volumes have increased up to 3 times since the launch.

Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 2020 gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, that comes mated to a DCT or iMT gearbox. Then there is also an option of a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, mated to either IVT or a five-speed manual transmission unit. Lastly, there is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.