Toyota Kirloskar Motor Revises Product Prices; Passes Benefits Of GST To Customers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised prices of its products, reducing them by upto 13%, effective from July 1, 2017. This development is prompted by the GST implementation. With the roll-out of GST, the approximate price decrease in Bangalore for :

Innova Crysta – Upto INR 98,500

All New Fortuner – Upto INR 2,17,000

All New Corolla Altis – INR 92,500

Platinum Etios – INR 24,500

Etios Liva – INR 10,500

The Company, however, will have to hike the prices of hybrid variants of the Toyota Camry and Toyota Prius with the strong hybrid technology by over INR 3.5 lakhs in Bangalore and going upto INR 5.24 lakhs in Delhi as per applicable tax under GST framework. The price change will vary from state to state, model to model and variant by variant depending on tax rates applicable prior to GST.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is hopeful that the price decrease post GST will further boost the customer demands in the coming months. The GST will be fruitful for the growth of the Indian auto industry. The Company thinks that the industry will break into double digit growth territory this year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also believes that India’s much awaited tax reform will be a big success.