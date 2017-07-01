Jaguar Land Rover Announces New Prices Under GST Regime

Following the roll out of the biggest indirect tax reform in India, Jaguar Land Rover announced the new prices under the GST regime for its entire product range in India. These new prices will be effective starting 1st July 2017. In an official release, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “We are very pleased to welcome the dawn of the new GST era in India and are happy to announce that we are ready for GST and our customers can purchase Jaguar & Land Rover cars at the new GST prices with immediate effect from any of our 25 retail outlets across India.”

Jaguar’s product portfolio in India starts off with the all-new XE sedan, prices for which now start at ₹ 34.64 Lakhs for the entry-level, 2.0-litre Petrol, Pure variant, going up to ₹ 43.21 Lakh for the range-topping 2.0-litre Diesel, Portfolio model. Prices for the Jaguar XF begin at ₹ 44.89 lakh for the 2.0-litre Diesel, Pure variant, extending up to ₹ 57.25 lakh for the Portfolio model with a 2.0-litre diesel. The Jaguar XJ with a 2.0-litre Petrol engine in the Portfolio format has been priced at ₹ 97.39 lakh.

Prices for the Jaguar F-Pace SUV start at ₹ 67.37 lakh for the 2.0-litre diesel powered AWD Pure variant, going all the way up to ₹ 110.54 lakh for the range-topping 3.0-litre V6 Diesel AWD First Edition. The pretty looking F-Type is available at a starting price of ₹ 222.18 lakh for the 5.0-litre V8 AWD Convertible, stretching out till ₹ 262.90 lakh for the Convertible SVR. It continues to be available in a Coupe R and SVR format too.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 40.04 Lakhs), Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 42.37 Lakhs), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 89.44 Lakhs), and the Range Rover (starting at ₹ 158.65 Lakhs). The Range Rover LWB SV Autobiography is priced at an eye-watering amount of ₹343.88 lakh.