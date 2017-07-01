Home News Jaguar Land Rover Announces New Prices Under GST Regime
Jaguar Land Rover Announces New Prices Under GST Regime

Jaguar Land Rover Announces New Prices Under GST Regime

By Karan TripathiJuly 1, 2017

Following the roll out of the biggest indirect tax reform in India, Jaguar Land Rover announced the new prices under the GST regime for its entire product range in India. These new prices will be effective starting 1st July 2017. In an official release, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “We are very pleased to welcome the dawn of the new GST era in India and are happy to announce that we are ready for GST and our customers can purchase Jaguar & Land Rover cars at the new GST prices with immediate effect from any of our 25 retail outlets across India.”

Jaguar XE SVO Project 8 side action shot

Jaguar’s product portfolio in India starts off with the all-new XE sedan, prices for which now start at ₹ 34.64 Lakhs for the entry-level, 2.0-litre Petrol, Pure variant, going up to ₹ 43.21 Lakh for the range-topping 2.0-litre Diesel, Portfolio model. Prices for the Jaguar XF begin at ₹ 44.89 lakh for the 2.0-litre Diesel, Pure variant, extending up to ₹ 57.25 lakh for the Portfolio model with a 2.0-litre diesel. The Jaguar XJ with a 2.0-litre Petrol engine in the Portfolio format has been priced at ₹ 97.39 lakh.

July 1, 2017-Jaguar-F-TYPE-Ingenium-Petrol-Engine-6.jpg

Prices for the Jaguar F-Pace SUV start at ₹ 67.37 lakh for the 2.0-litre diesel powered AWD Pure variant, going all the way up to ₹ 110.54 lakh for the range-topping 3.0-litre V6 Diesel AWD First Edition. The pretty looking F-Type is available at a starting price of ₹ 222.18 lakh for the 5.0-litre V8 AWD Convertible, stretching out till ₹ 262.90 lakh for the Convertible SVR. It continues to be available in a Coupe R and SVR format too.

July 1, 2017-Land-Rover-Evoque-Landmark-Edition-11.jpg

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 40.04 Lakhs), Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 42.37 Lakhs), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 89.44 Lakhs), and the Range Rover (starting at ₹ 158.65 Lakhs). The Range Rover LWB SV Autobiography is priced at an eye-watering amount of ₹343.88 lakh.

 

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro - Image Gallery

Tata Tiago AMT action shot front three quarter

Tata Tiago AMT Review - Image Gallery

Tata Tigor Vs Tiago front 3 quarter

Tata Tigor - Image Gallery

Hyundai Kona Iron Man Special Edition - Image Gallery