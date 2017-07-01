GST Effect: Audi India Announces Price Revision

German luxury automobile manufacturer Audi, through its Indian arm Audi India, has announced price reductions across its complete product portfolio due to the impact of GST. While Audi India has not revealed the differences in the price, the company has rolled out a new price list (ex-showroom).

Audi’s most affordable car and sedan in India, the A3, now comes with a starting price of 30.77 lakh (petrol) up to INR 48.52 lakh (Cabriolet, diesel). The A4 sedan is now priced at INR 38.40 lakh for the base premium plus variant (petrol) and goes all the way up to INR 42.66 lakh for the top end technology variant (diesel).

Models such as the A6 and the A8 can now be yours with prices starting at INR 51.93 lakh and INR 1.14 crore respectively. In the SUV portfolio, the Q3 ranges from INR 32.48 lakh to INR 40.60 lakh while the Q7 retails from INR 70.12 lakh to INR 77.84 lakh. Audi India has not given the prices for the Q5, more details of which are awaited.

Audi’s performance models too have witnessed a price drop. Following are the variant wise prices:

Audi TT: INR 63.12 lakh

Audi S5: INR 65.24 lakh

Audi RS 6: INR 1.40 crore

Audi RS 7: INR 1.46 crore

Audi RS 7 Performance: INR 1.58 crore

Audi R8 R8 V10 Plus: INR 2.53 crore