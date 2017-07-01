Home News GST Effect: Audi India Announces Price Revision
GST Effect: Audi India Announces Price Revision

GST Effect: Audi India Announces Price Revision

By Aditya NadkarniJuly 1, 2017

German luxury automobile manufacturer Audi, through its Indian arm Audi India, has announced price reductions across its complete product portfolio due to the impact of GST. While Audi India has not revealed the differences in the price, the company has rolled out a new price list (ex-showroom).

new 2017 Audi A3 facelift action (3)

Audi’s most affordable car and sedan in India, the A3, now comes with a starting price of 30.77 lakh (petrol) up to INR 48.52 lakh (Cabriolet, diesel). The A4 sedan is now priced at INR 38.40 lakh for the base premium plus variant (petrol) and goes all the way up to INR 42.66 lakh for the top end technology variant (diesel).

Models such as the A6 and the A8 can now be yours with prices starting at INR 51.93 lakh and INR 1.14 crore respectively. In the SUV portfolio, the Q3 ranges from INR 32.48 lakh to INR 40.60 lakh while the Q7 retails from INR 70.12 lakh to INR 77.84 lakh. Audi India has not given the prices for the Q5, more details of which are awaited.

New Audi R8 V10 Plus front (2)

Audi’s performance models too have witnessed a price drop. Following are the variant wise prices:

Audi TT: INR 63.12 lakh

Audi S5: INR 65.24 lakh

Audi RS 6: INR 1.40 crore

Audi RS 7: INR 1.46 crore

Audi RS 7 Performance: INR 1.58 crore

Audi R8 R8 V10 Plus: INR 2.53 crore

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Lamborghini Huracan Avio Bhubaneswar

Lamborghini Huracan Avio Edition - Image Gallery

Lamborghini Centenario Roadster - Image Gallery

Stallion Centaur Siam 150 RE CGT rip-off (3)

Stallions Centaur Siam - Image Gallery

New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S - Image Gallery