Toyota Kirloskar Motor Extends Support For Healthcare services

With each day passing, the scare of coronavirus pandemic grows more. The number of people infected with Covid-19 infections has grown exponentially over the past few weeks. The doctors and other healthcare workers have to bear the brunt of lack of medical equipment. However, some auto manufacturers are stepping up to the aid of our doctors, healthcare workers and even the police force. In an unwavering endeavour to support the authorities in their battle against COVID 19, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has undertaken several measures in the areas of health, safety and food in support of Karnataka Government and local administration to safeguard the health and well-being of the caregivers.

TKM has pledged to support the authorities with 45 thermal scanners (20 to the Bangalore police and 25 to quarantine hospitals) to enable quicker detection and proactive support to affected individuals. In addition, the company has provided 45,000 hand sanitizers bottles, 100 bedding, consumables for 100 patients, 20 sets of equipment such as IV stands and BP monitors and safety gears including 12,000 examination gloves, 70,000 3 ply face masks, 7500 N95 masks to Health Department, Government of Karnataka, Bangalore police personnel and community.

In order to safeguard the citizens and to stop the virus from spreading further, TKM has also offered fumigation equipment, 10 numbers to Victoria Hospital through BMCRI and 10 numbers to the Town Municipal Corporation, Bidadi, Ramanagara District, Karnataka as per their requirements.

Commenting on these initiatives, Mr Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In such perilous times, when the whole country is battling the repercussions of the COVID 19 pandemic, Toyota, in line with its safety and security philosophy has taken numerous measures to aid the Government and the citizens. We have been continuously monitoring the evolving situation to identify major problem areas wherein we can provide our aid and support to those individuals who are risking their lives to protect us. Our endeavour has always been to be with the people in these uncertain times and to provide relief whenever and wherever we can.”

Furthermore, he added, “Toyota salutes and supports the police force, healthcare workers and the Government in its initiatives and pledges to be instrumental in this war against the virus. We believe that together we can and together we will be able to overcome this adversity.”

Earlier we had reported that TKM had handed over 3000 Hazmat suits handed over to the Government Health Volunteers in Karnataka, 3500 essential kits to daily wage workers while benefiting over 15000+ members, sanitizers & masks to the police department. This was followed by the deployment of 14 buses to support the health department in the state. TKM also supported its supplier partner, Stump Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd., to ramp up the production of “Face Shields” for healthcare workers from 275 to over 17000 units per day.

In a press release statement, TKM said that it will continue to study and observe the evolving situation, determined to devise effective and efficient solutions to arising problems in hopes to aid the nation into a speedy recovery from the afflictions of the COVID 19 pandemic. The company has also aggregated the efforts of its partners and other stakeholders to ensure maximum support to the Government.