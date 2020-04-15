Toyota Kirloskar Motor And Supply Partners Ramp Up Production of Face Shields

The world at the moment is trying its best to tackle the pandemic of covid-19. In India, the number of affected people has risen exponentially in the past week. With the lockdown extended to May 3, 2020, the fight against covid-19 seems to have just started. Many industrialists and companies have come up with numerous CSR related activities to help people facing challenges.

One such auto company, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is also continually engaging with and supporting other stakeholders who are making efforts to fight this pandemic. As a part of this endeavour and in keeping with its continued backing to supplier development activity, TKM has partnered with Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt. Ltd. to significantly enhance the capacity to manufacture face shields for public health workforce and law enforcement agencies in the state of Karnataka.

Based out of Bangalore, Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd., a major manufacturer of springs in India, has taken a proactive initiative to develop and produce face shields in order to assist the healthcare department, hospitals, diagnostic centres, and other medical facilities who are on the foreground in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak. Initially, the company was producing 275 units of face shields per day. However, with the support of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, with its expertise in Toyota Production System (TPS), the company has managed to ramp up the production and has successfully started manufacturing over 5500 units.

The results thus far have been promising and the company is now planning to focus on scaling up the production to much beyond 10,000 units per day, in the coming days. This step is likely to go a long way in supporting the government’s efforts in battling against this disease.

Commenting on the developments, Mr Raju B Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said “Amidst the pandemic that ails the country and the repercussions of the countrywide lockdown, Toyota lauds the Government for its proactive measures in fighting the virus and is prepared to support them in every possible manner. Toyota has always supported its supplier partners and when Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd announced their plans to develop and manufacture face shields for the public health workforce, we joined their initiative to share our best practices in Toyota Production System (TPS) and enhance their manufacturing capacity of face shields in support of their cause. I congratulate both the teams in achieving such fantastic scaling in a short time despite so many constraints. Times like these call for all of us to come together and put our collective efforts and come out victorious.”

Also READ: Hyundai Motor India Foundation Donates INR 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Government

Post successful production of over 5500 units of face shields per day, Toyota will continue to support the supplier partner and assist them in enhancing the productivity by resolving issues related to workforce, layout modifications and other operations to reach a production capacity of much beyond 10,000 units per day. In similar lines, Toyota will continue to look for more collaborations and is open to assist any critical component manufacturers in order to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

TKM added that they have been observing the evolving situation and responding appropriately in accordance with guidance issued by the Government. The company added that it will keep on watching the situation and take appropriate countermeasures in order to support the Government to the required extent and deal with contingencies that may arise in the future.