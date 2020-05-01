Porsche Extends New Car Warranty By Three Months

With the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the various governments, the world has effectively come to a standstill. With almost everybody locked in, consumers have been finding it difficult to maintain their cars. Many of them have missed their scheduled service and many have failed to claim warranty of any damages caused to their vehicles. However, Porsche has come to its customers’ rescue worldwide.

Porsche is extending new car warranty by a further three months for all cars with a new car warranty expiring between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. This offer comes at no additional costs for customers and is valid worldwide. With this measure, the sports car manufacturer is responding to the impact of COVID-19 which has restricted business operations at many Porsche Centers since March.

A press release from the company also stated that the offer also applies to customers who purchased a Porsche Approved warranty to follow on after the expiry of their original new car warranty. If the Porsche Approved warranty has a starting date within the time period in question, it will also be extended by three months.

Also Read: Nissan Motor India Announces Free Anti-Microbial Sanitization Campaign

On this development, Daniel Schukraft, Head of Aftersales at Porsche AG said, “Our ultimate aim is to create enthusiasm among our customers – this includes providing outstanding services particularly in difficult times. We have therefore decided to implement a uniform and unbureaucratic solution worldwide. Customers do not have to do anything, the Porsche Centers will process the extension automatically.”

The statement also added that the new expiry date for the warranty will be calculated from the end of the current period. For example, if the new car warranty expires on 20 March 2020, the extension will apply for a further three months until 20 June 2020. A new car warranty, which was due to end on 15 May 2020, will be extended until 15 August 2020.

The new car warranty is always valid for a minimum of two years and starts on the day the car is delivered to the customer. The Porsche Approved warranty for pre-owned cars covers a period of at least 12 months, with the option of an extension. A warranty claim can be made at any Porsche Partner worldwide.