Toyota Kirloskar Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary in India

Toyota’s Indian subsidiary, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in India. Toyota truly believes that a company alone cannot be sustainable unless it takes along its supply chain. So, to enhance its flexibility in the market, TKM (Toyota Kirloskar Motor) has been collaborating with various supplier partners and is continuously striving to work with its stakeholders, by contributing towards the goal of sustainable development. Toyota’s main goal in India is to remain competitive, by providing the best of safety, comfort, luxury, quality and after-sales services. They specifically aim to do this through their globally acclaimed model line-up, along with enhancing customer trust and confidence.

Toyota Kirloskar now has a network of over 155 supplier partners and about 7 onsite suppliers, the Indian subsidiary is continuously working towards improving product quality, reducing costs and rationalizing manufacturing by promoting localization and improving logistics. In line with Toyota Motor Corporation’s guiding principles and management philosophy, Toyota India has adopted its policies, values and code of conduct for the entire supply chain covering the suppliers, dealers, contractors and vendors.

To ensure that their suppliers are aware and on-board with the sustainability culture, TKM has also taken up various initiatives dedicated to suppliers that focus on and address social and environmental objectives. Toyota believes in working with suppliers, as involving and empowering them is the key to maintaining a long-term supplier relationship. Toyota is known to work hand-in-hand with various supply bases, by supporting the suppliers in the area of Safety, Quality, Productivity and Human Development, thus creating a continuous and successful business model.

Also Read: Toyota Wins 24 Hours Of Le Mans For The Second Time In A Row

Mr Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, we believe that for businesses to succeed in this competitive and dynamic environment, we need to have a robust ecosystem of suppliers, vendors and partners. The objective is for the suppliers to develop strategies from mid to long term perspective and become globally competitive to expand business operations both in India & overseas. TKM along with its supplier partners believes that sustainability should be imbibed throughout the supply chain, beginning with the concept followed by development and then continuing through all phases of production and finally customer distribution, as ‘Customer First’ remains at the core of our philosophy.”