Toyota Kirloskar Announces Offers For The Festive Month Of November

The festive season has arrived and every automotive giant is witnessing a rise in demand for new vehicles. To use this demand to strengthen its grip, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced innovative finance offers and schemes for its customers in India. Intended to ease purchase decisions in the festive season, the carmaker is offering a wide array of special benefits, ranging from unique buy-backs offers to some of the lowest EMIs. Toyota claims, that all these offers are in continuation to a series of customer-centric initiatives rolled out by the company to make buying processes easier, stress-free, and more accessible for all customers.

The latest deal comprises of a unique assured buyback offer of 55% on the Yaris and Glanza. In addition, Toyota has also introduced several other noteworthy schemes like a low EMI scheme for the first 6 months across all Toyota models in the country, to keep customer’s financial planning stable on account of the festive season. Additionally, the company has also announced an EMI Holiday option of 3 months for all Toyota Customers.

Commenting on the exclusive set of offerings and assistance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled by the faith and support rested by our customers in Toyota brand over the years. To show our gratitude towards our customers, we have announced innumerable finance schemes during this festive season to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. These finance schemes will enable customers to live their dreams of owning a Toyota vehicle and ease the process of car buying with assured peace of mind. Another such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the ‘Leave Travel Scheme’ as announced by the Govt. of India. At Toyota, we strongly believe in the Customer First philosophy and will continue to bring such schemes so as to provide the most unique offers to our customers.”

Recently, Toyota had also announced the launch of two special services, which include- a flexible EMI option and Toyota Official Whatsapp. The carmaker said that the new flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in realizing their car buying aspirations and in up keeping the car maintenance. While the new ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ communication channel was aimed at enabling a seamless interface for the company and its customers. Under Toyota’s flexible EMI option, customers get a chance to own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3, 6, 9 months, and so on. Toyota had also claimed that they offer these EMIs with a low rate of interest and in some cases, a 100 percent processing fee waiver.