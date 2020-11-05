Classic Legends Delivers 2000 Peraks During Festive Season

Kickstarting the festive season on a positive note, Classic Legends, which is the parent company of Jawa Motorcycles, has enjoyed a great run in terms of delivering smiles to its customers across India. For the first time, the company has announced successful deliveries of around 2000 units of Jawa Perak during this period. Classic Legend’s growing sales performance is boosted by the BS6 variants of Jawa and Jawa forty-two models that also enjoy an enthusiastic acceptance and fanfare from Jawa lovers.

The Perak, which was first showcased in November 2018, is India’s first factory custom motorcycle. With its never seen before single-seater styling, along with a punchy BS6 compliant 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine packaged in a dark, matte black silhouette, the Perak started its own category in the Indian motorcycle market, something which is not a common feat.

Before the arrival of Perak, the bobber segment was predominantly a forte of custom bike builders who took to modifying existing motorcycles as well as a few international motorcycle manufacturers who got the models in their line-up via the expensive CBU route, making them inaccessible to a major chunk of Indian motorcyclists. However, with the Perak, Classic Legends brought the bobber culture to the fore with a motorcycle ‘made’ into a bobber right on the assembly line, in India, pioneering the ‘Factory Custom’ trend at an affordable price.

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “The fact that we delivered around 2000 units of Perak in the span starting from Navratri last month is a testimony to the widespread acceptance of the model, which has carved its own niche and has been elevated to cult status within just a few months of hitting the streets. Overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have been focusing on streamlining the production and delivering as many vehicles as we can to our customers. We began the festive season on an encouraging note and are confident that the excitement will keep on growing through the festivities. We also take this chance to wish a prosperous Diwali to everyone.”

The Perak’s deliveries had started in the month of July 2020, following the lockdown opening throughout the country. As Classic Legends continued to ramp up production and normalize dealership operations across the country, the Perak deliveries followed a steady growth trajectory. With festivities to continue over the month of November, Perak’s strong run is expected to continue. Given the constant production ramp-up and existing demand for the Perak, the company is running on a ‘zero inventory’ status for the model. With an increasing production run for the Perak, the company hopes to see a further rise in deliveries in the coming months. The deliveries of Jawa and Jawa forty-two have also been steadily on the rise. Both models received a lot of enhancements in their BS6 avatars to make the riding experience even better.