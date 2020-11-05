Maruti Suzuki Recalls 40,453 Units Of Eeco

The top 5 best selling cars of October 2020, were made by the same manufacturer. Yes, you guessed it correctly, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has continuously been the brand behind some of the best selling cars in India.

However, when you manufacture such a large quantity of vehicles, there is always a scope for error. One such case has come out now, with the carmaker’s popular Maruti Suzuki Eeco. The Eeco is India’s most affordable seven-seater, which comes with a Maruti badge. The Eeco is used for almost everything, from vacation highway trips with the entire family to commercial usage for transporting cargo from one point to another.

The Maruti Eeco is presently offered with a starting price of Rs 4.64 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi). The Eeco is considered as a multi-purpose van in India. Be it a five-seater or a seven-seater, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco fits the usage of almost every buyer. To further suit the needs of every customer, Maruti offers the Eeco in 12 variants, along with an optional variant for Cargo and Ambulance usage. The Eeco also comes with sliding doors, which are very useful in a tight parking space.

Powering the Maruti Eeco, is a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre engine, that produces 73bhp of power and 101Nm of peak torque. Also, the van comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Apart from this, Maruti also offers an Eeco CNG model, which has found close to 7 lakh owners, since its debut in 2010.

The Recall:

According to the latest reports, Maruti Suzuki has proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for its Eeco vehicles manufactured between November 4th, 2019, and February 25th, 2020. The Company will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the headlamp. Maruti has announced, that any action if required, shall be undertaken free of cost. The owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time. The carmaker has also announced, that the customers of suspected vehicles can visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company’s official website, and fill in their vehicles chassis number, to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions.