Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition Launched At INR 21.21 Lakh

Having witnessed a successful month of February in terms of sales for the Innova Crysta, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a Limited Edition of the popular MPV. Called the Leadership Edition, the refreshed Innova Crysta has been introduced to commemorate 15 years of undisputed leadership of the Innova in India. The Leadership Edition is available in dual-tone exterior colour combination of White Pearl Crystal Shine with Attitude Black, and Wildfire Red with Attitude Black. The Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is priced at Rs. 21,21,000 ex-showroom (Prices will be same across the country at ex-showroom level except in Kerala).

This Limited Edition variant is powered by a 2.4L Diesel (BS6) engine, mated to a 5-speed Manual Transmission. The cabin gets a 7-seater configuration and differentiators on the outside include special badging on the tailgate and the front fender, a front grille ornament, front and rear bumper spoilers, side mouldings with chrome inserts and auto-folding ORVMs. Inside, this particular version gets a 360-degree camera system where four lenses feed the infotainment screen with visuals and Leadership Edition insignia on the seats.

Also Read: Toyota Vellfire ultra-luxurious MPV launched at an introductory price of Rs 79.5 lakh

Commenting on the latest offering, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Innova Crysta became a household name in India for its phenomenal comfort, grandeur design and unmatched safety features. Thanks to our valued customers, it has been a runaway market leader in the MPV segment with over 50% segment share in the month of February 2020. Listening to our customers’ voice and continuously striving to offer ever-better cars and services, we believe the Leadership Edition of Innova Crysta comes at an opportune time, enhancing the overall experience for our customers with an upgraded offering.

At Toyota, we pay utmost importance to customer’s evolving needs and always thrive to deliver a better, safer and smarter product. With the Leadership Edition of Innova Crysta, we are confident that our customers will enjoy this improved version which offers a host of exciting features tailored to meet the taste and preferences of our customers” he added.