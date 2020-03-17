Hero Electric Inaugurates 3 New Dealerships in Bengaluru

The electric vehicle scenario in India is evolving with time. One of the oldest and major players in the Indian EV market, Hero electric has been playing an important role in the process. Hero Electric announced the opening of three new dealerships in the Bengaluru Area to further strengthen its presence in the city. The three new dealers – Jaideep Motors, Pulse Electrochem and VRS Motors – are 3S (sales, service and spare) equipped dealerships and has a team of well-trained and qualified professionals.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “In-line with our commitment to providing the best EV products in the two-wheeler category across India, we have added two new state-of-the-art dealerships – Jaideep Motors, Pulse Electrochem and VRS Motors – in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is a very important market for us, from both a geographical and business point of view and we are confident that our partnership with the new dealerships will enable us to strengthen awareness around electric mobility and its benefits in the region. We take pride in our dealer network and will continue to strengthen it year by year and be present in the most interior parts of the country.”

Hero Electric is planning to take its total number of customer touchpoints across India to 1,000 by the end of 2020. To provide good sales and after-sales service, Hero Electric has made sure to train the crew employed at the dealerships. The purpose of this training was to help the sales team to understand and then educate customers on the benefits of lithium-ion offerings from Hero Electric. Some of the benefits include:

High energy density – Electric vehicles need a battery technology that has a high energy density, providing 10 times longer life than other technologies and last longer.

Self-discharge – Lithium-ion cells self-discharge rate is typically around 5% in the first 4 hours after being charged, which is much lower than that of other rechargeable making it quick and smooth.

Low maintenance – One major lithium-ion battery advantage is that they do not require any maintenance to ensure their performance, making the scooters efficient.

To meet the increasing demands, Hero Electric has aggressive investment plans in the pipeline. They are looking forward to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.