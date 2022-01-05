Toyota Innova Crysta Gets A Price Hike And A New Variant

Following the Fortuner price hike, Toyota has hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta. The entry-level variants get a price hike of ₹12,000 whereas the mid and top-end variants get a price hike of ₹33,000. Additionally, Toyota has introduced a new GX trim in the petrol manual avatar. Priced at ₹16.89 lakh for the 7-seater model and ₹16.94 lakh for the 8-seater model, the new GX trim is the cheapest variant in the Crysta lineup.

A quick recap

The new Innova Crysta is loaded with a host of features and a much-requested, new connected infotainment system. Starting with the exterior, the new Innova Crysta gets a new trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome ornamentation that merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design, and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a sporty look. On the safety front, the new Innova Crysta gets seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill Start Assist, along with the addition of a new front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces and offer a stress-free driving experience.

Speaking about the features and the interiors, the new Toyota Innova Crysta gets a fresh look with the option of the new upholstery color of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. In line with the latest trend of connected infotainment, and after a lot of requests from Toyota fans, a new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova. Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location, and many more as optional accessories in the new Innova Crysta.

Some additional features include- the availability of new exterior color – Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, a trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome surround, new and sharper front bumper design, new Diamond-Cut alloy wheel design, new front clearance sonar (with MID Indication) for improved safety, new luxurious interior color of Camel Tan for upholstery (ZX grade only), and an all-new Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay.

The Innova Crysta comes with two engine options. These include a 2.4-liter diesel producing 148 HP and 360 Nm, as well as a 2.7-liter petrol unit that puts out 164 BHP and 245 Nm. Both engines come with a choice of a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.

