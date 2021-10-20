Toyota Introduces Limited-Edition Of Innova Crysta; Comes Loaded With Cool New Features

The festive season brings with it new product launches and limited-editions of existing vehicles as well. To make this festive season more exciting, Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta Limited Edition with cool new Tech features. The limited-edition can be had with the GX variants of both petrol and diesel versions in manual and automatic gearboxes. If you want to include the limited edition of this popular MPV, we suggest that you arrange for the required funds and rush to your nearest Toyota dealership because the Limited Edition is available for a limited time. What makes this edition even more desirable apart from its added features is the fact that it is being offered as a complementary package at the regular ex-showroom price.

What are the new features?

Here’s what the limited-edition additionally gets over the standard GX variant:

Multi Terrain Monitor (360-degree Camera) – To experience a virtual bird’s-eye view of the car for easy parking or to navigate uneven terrains

Head Up Display (HUD) – Get all the information at eye level while the driver focuses on the road ahead

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – Displays the tyre pressure to maintain properly inflated tyres all the time

Wireless Charger – Conveniently placed in the second row to never let the phone run out of charge

Door edge lighting – with16 scintillating colors for welcoming and to set the mood

Air Ionizer – To feel refreshed all the time with clean and fresh air inside the cabin

Official statement

Speaking about the offer, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products. We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivaled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment. It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences.”

Specs

The Innova Crysta comes with two engine options. These include a 2.4-litre diesel producing 148 HP and 360 Nm, as well as a 2.7-litre petrol unit that puts out 164 BHP and 245 Nm. Both engines come with a choice of a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.