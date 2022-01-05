Toyota Fortuner Gets A Price Hike Yet Again!

The Toyota Fortuner needs no introduction when it comes to bulletproof reliability and offroad capabilities. It is really commendable how the body-on-frame SUV manages such healthy sales figures every month despite its price! The facelifted Fortuner and Legender received two price hikes last year and Toyota has hiked its prices yet again! To put things into perspective, the 4×2 variants get a price hike of ₹66,000 whereas the 4×4 and Legender variants get a price hike of ₹1.10 lakh!

A quick recap

Talking about the facelift and the Legender, the standard facelift is more of an evolution of the pre-facelift version. It gets a similar large grille up front, although this one is a mesh-type grille finished in glossy black and is flanked by sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. It also gets a redesigned front bumper. On the side, not much has changed, except the new 18” alloys. The rear includes sharp and slim LED taillights. The Legender, on the other hand, looks different, it looks a bit Lexus-inspired. It gets a smaller grille with an even sleeker headlamp cluster. The bumper and the grille look like 2 distinct entities on this one.

It gets an aggressive bumper with neatly integrated LED fog lamps. On the sides, it gets a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design. The rear gets the same set of taillights albeit with a black stripe running across it. The Legender is available only in a white paint job with a black contrasting roof. Equipment on the interior includes a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL sound system, connected car tech, front clearance Sonar, seat ventilation system, etc. to name a few. It also includes driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. The standard facelift houses a tan upholstery while the Legender goes with a Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme.

The Fortuner now is powered by an upgraded 2.8L, turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS and 500Nm of peak outputs in the Automatic version while in the Manual version, the torque output is 420Nm. The 2.7L petrol engine is unchanged, delivering 166PS and 245Nm of peak outputs. A 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter unit is available. It also gets Auto limited-slip differential and lockable diff on the 4×4 models, MT and AT.