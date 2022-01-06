BMW Reveals Its Most Powerful EV Ever!

BMW’s answer to all its rivals. The brand has presented the third and ever so powerful variant of its flagship EV; the BMW iX M60. The newest arrival captures the best of three worlds the i, X, and M. The M badge not only makes this car the fastest electric BMW ever built, but it also brings along the superior Motorsport design elements. This Motorsport edition pushes the iX to its limits and squeezes every ounce of power from the motors. The iX M60 marks an important milestone in the history of BMW M GmbH, which began 50 years ago.

Design and Structure

The high-performance character is guaranteed thanks to the aluminium spaceframe concept and the carbon cage with carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side, and rear sections. The selection of these materials offers increased rigidity and optimized weight. Other design elements include; the brake callipers of the sports brake system painted in blue and featuring an M logo, the BMW Individual Titanium Bronze Exterior Line, and M logos in the new High Gloss Black/Titanium Bronze finish on the front side panels and the rear of the vehicle. Apart from these, special 22-inch aerodynamic wheels with a Titanium Bronze design are optional.

The inside remains similar to the standard model. The single-piece curved glass makes its way to the M60 and gets the same iDrive operating system. The high-mount armrest with the glass control knob still adorns the wooden finish of the console. BMW puts in the extra effort towards sustainable development. The interior features FSC-certified wood, leather tanned with olive tree leaf extract, and other natural materials.

Performance

The BMW Group claims the iX M60 to be the most powerful electric BMW out there. The car has a power output of 619HP and max torque of 1,051Nm in Sport Mode, which can be pushed to 1,100Nm in activated Launch Control. Altogether, the iX M60 shoots from 0 – 100Kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The speed of this car is electronically limited to 250Kmph. The precise control and signature BMW M driving experience is ensured by the highly-responsive actuator-based wheel slip limitation and an M-tuned dual-axle air suspension with automatic level control. All these parts and elements combine to make the iX worthy of the M badge.

BMW Flow Technology

The iX M60 will be the first to get the ‘BMW Flow’ technology. This tech is nothing short of being from the future and allows the customers to change the colour of their car. This unseen and unheard technology could offer the epitome of personalization. Not just that, this colour changing tech also has a functional benefit.

Changing the colour of the car can change the sunlight reflection. This can change the thermal properties of the car and can help in attaining the sustainability goals set by BMW. The BMW iX M60 will make its first appearance in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2022, but the global market launch will begin in June 2022.