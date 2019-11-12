Toyota India Hosts The National Skill Festival 2019 For Its Dealership Personnel

In its endeavour towards developing a skilled workforce across its dealer network in the country, Toyota India conducted the ‘National Skill Festival 2019’ for all its dealership personnel across India. The event serves as a platform to reward exceptional sales, service, customer relations & U-Trust skills setting innovative skill standards in the industry. In line with the company’s commitment towards the Skill India initiative, the Skill Festival is another step by Toyota to bridge the growing skill gap in the dynamically changing Indian industry.

Held at three levels – across dealerships, In-dealer, regional and national levels, the contestants were assessed on various parameters such as knowledge, process demonstration, soft skills and proficient role plays in providing premium customer experience and human touch among others. Themed ‘Be Pro – Lead, Encourage, Create’ this year, the event witnessed encouraging participation of 6000+ dealer participants from Sales and Service Divisions. A total of 900+ candidates participated in Regional Skill Festival and 130 regional-level winners contested in the National Skill Festival.

A total of 27 winners, 3 from each category were honoured by the leadership team of Toyota who was present at the event held in Toyota plant premises. This year, the categories were Sales Consultant [New Car Sales], Dealer Instructor [Sales], Sales Consultant [Used Car Sales], Customer Relations, Body Technician, Paint Technician, Service Advisor [B&P], Dealer Instructor [Body] & Dealer Instructor [Paint] and the following final winners & runners were recognised for their specialised skill levels and awarded cash prizes, rolling trophy, winner plaque and gold medals.

Sharing his views on the performance of the contestants this year, Mr Tadao Kidokoro, Vice President Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “My heartiest congratulations to all the contestants from the Sales, Service & Customer Relations teams for exhibiting exceptional enthusiasm, dedication and performance. Customer delight is the cornerstone of Toyota and to successfully provide a par excellence customer experience, it is essential to constantly enhance skill sets of our workforce. With over 6000 participants this year, we received an overwhelming response from our dealer partners showcasing ‘Accurate and Caring service’ to our customers. As a first off, this year we also invited our loyal customers to be a part of the Festival to witness how TKM inculcates a culture of customer delight amongst its employees.”

He added,” The National Skill Festival is a platform that not only recognizes and rewards the best performers but also gives our dealership staff an opportunity to sharpen their skill sets. It is a powerful tool to assess the training needs, to build a strong pool of skilled staff. We strongly believe that competitiveness will in- turn nurture a healthy work environment & develop each of our employees’ potentials, challenging them to aim higher & be the best in town. This further enriches the best-in-class sales and service levels at each customer touchpoint, eventually delivering the most premium customer experience.”