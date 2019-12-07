Toyota India Exhibits Its Clean & Green Mobility Solutions In New Delhi

In line with its commitment towards energy diversity and to offer clean and green sustainable mobility solutions in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor organized an exclusive explanation, demonstration and driving experience of Electrified Vehicle Technologies – Hydrogen (Mirai), Hybrid (Aqua & Camry) and demonstration Electric Vehicle (eQ) at the National Stadium in New Delhi. For the uninitiated, Toyota launched the world’s first EV ‘RAV-4’ with nickel-metal hydride battery in 1996, the world’s first mass-produced strong hybrid vehicle ‘Prius’ in 1997 and the Fuel cell vehicle ‘Mirai’ in 2014.

With a history of over 20 years on the development of electrified vehicles, the company is making continuous efforts in developing alternate mobility technologies such as BEVs, HEVs, FCVs towards the conservation of the environment. Catching the pulse of tomorrow, Toyota launched the Camry Hybrid in India in the year 2013, the first strong hybrid or self-charging electric vehicle that is assembled in India. In the beginning of 2019, Toyota launched the much more advanced All New Camry Hybrid in India. Globally, Toyota celebrates 14 million units of xEVs on road, saving 113 million tons of CO2 and 42 million kilolitres of fuel.

Expressing his views on TKM’s unique initiative, Nitin Gadkari- Honorable Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India, said “Air pollution is one of the major challenges that our country is facing at the moment and hence more automakers like Toyota Kirloskar Motor should focus on alternative fuel vehicles, towards achieving a greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country. We are happy that OEM’s like Toyota Kirloskar Motor are focused toward creating a sustainable transport system which is a key driver of sustainable urban development.”

Also sharing his thoughts on this occasion, Shri. Babul Supriyo- Honorable Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in India, said “Rapid growth of industrialization and depleting resources of fossil fuels coupled with air pollution has necessitated the need for alternate fuel technology. The Government cannot do it alone & we need more OEMs & the Private Sector work in-sync with the administration towards realizing this goal thereby creating a greener & a robust mobility ecosystem in the country. I congratulate Toyota Kirloskar Motors for actively working in that direction & every sincere endeavour that helps the planet deserves utmost appreciation.”

Mr. Shekar Viswanathan – Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The society we live in gets almost all of its energy from oil and other fossil fuels. We have to be very careful in using resources to save energy resources and reduce emissions. We are committed to the vision of a greener tomorrow and are focused towards the Society and Environment through Toyota’s Global Environment Challenge 2050. Having sold 14 million units of EV, we have achieved a CO2 Emission Reduction of 113 million tons globally. As one of the world’s leading car manufacturers, we take seriously our responsibility to help protect the environment. That means creating vehicles which have as little impact as possible on the natural world around us. It is not just a matter how they perform when they are driven on the road; we believe it is just as important to find cleaner, sustainable ways of making vehicles and disposing of them when they reach the end of their useful life.”