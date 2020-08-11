Toyota India Announces Gazoo Racing e-Motorsports Platform

We are missing out on the real-world motorsport fun as events in our country have been called off because of the pandemic. But like everything which is going virtual, manufacturers are taking their motorsports events to the digital world too. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of Toyota Gazoo e-Racing (TGR) in India to connect with motorsports enthusiasts and provide them with engaging avenues surrounding the brand.

More details

TGR is Toyota’s racing company that is associated with several motorsports activities across the world as the basis of a quest to make ever-better cars, as well as to make motorsports and sports cars more accessible and enjoyable across generations.

The e-motorsport activity is one of the key pillars of Toyota Gazoo Racing motorsport activities. TGR will begin its India journey with the first-ever “GR Supra Gran Turismo (GT) Cup 2020” e-motorsport contest. This performance-packed contest is sure to indulge avid gamers and motorsport-lovers in India with a lot of fun, drive and thrill. Racers must own the ultimate pure sports car, GR Supra, within the digital realm on Gran Turismo Sport driving simulator on PlayStation4 and an online account to conquer the dream to be the coveted champion driver. The top three national finalists will be rewarded with prize equivalent of 100k, 75k & 50k respectively and the top ten winners will be gratified through attractive GR merchandise.

Apart from e-motor sporting, the brand will also engage enthusiasts with the GR quiz contest- an opportunity that will open up the contest for people who don’t currently own PlayStations. Ten winners of the quiz contest will be rewarded with PlayStations which will further enable them to compete in the e-motor sporting contest.

Commenting on the entry of TGR in India, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are excited to bring the legendary TGR to motorsport fans particularly the youth in India. We believe the GR Supra GT Cup e-motorsport contest is a great way to experience TGR and it’s motorsports from the comfort and safety of our homes. This contest will be a national level online event to earn a chance to further compete at the regional and global level events. In time, we will bring in more elements of the TGR to the country via more experiences and activities. For now, all those car enthusiasts who are looking to pursue a new challenge in the virtual world, here’s the GR Supra GT Cup 2020 bringing you the opportunity to team-up with Toyota to feel & experience the real-racing excitement. Moreover, as we move forward we would also like to use Gazoo Racing e-Motorsports platform to engage with our customers at our dealerships”.

Also read: Volkswagen Announces Virtual Racing Championship, Will Replace the 2020 Polo One-make Championship

The first TGR activity- the 5 Continents Drive was held in India last year wherein our team members of both Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Japan as well as Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), drove Toyota vehicles under various conditions across the country to get valuable insights on Indian roads & conditions as well as Indian customers’ evolving needs & feedback. Globally, Toyota’s history in motorsports dates back more than 60 years. Having raced in all manner of motorsports throughout the world, Toyota’s major successes gained under the most extreme conditions serve as the flesh and blood for building tomorrow’s cars.