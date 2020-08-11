Skoda Auto India Expands Its Presence In Southern India

Skoda India inaugurated its new state-of-the-art dealership facility in Bengaluru, partnering with PPS Motors. The new address for Skoda in the city is a 4,500 sq. ft dealership with 18,000 sq. ft. of service space, 70 plus technicians and staff members, 10 mechanical stations, and body shop bays, along with a service capacity of 5,500 plus vehicles per annum. All this would definitely help Skoda strengthen its position in the entire country, especially the southern part, where the company seems to aim towards enhancing the overall user experience.

All this comes after Skoda Auto celebrated 125 years of its glorious history globally, and initiated a new project named “INDIA 2.0”, under this initiative. The brand aims to double its dealership presence while expanding to 50 new cities over the next three years.

OFFICIAL STATEMENTS

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “To ensure preparedness for INDIA 2.0 launches, we at ŠKODA AUTO India are continually striving to expand our network reach, across the nation, so that not only more and more customers can experience our products but also enjoy easy access to our customer-centric aftersales solutions. Bangalore is a key market for us in South India, and we are confident that our partnership with PPS Motors will be pivotal for the brand and will further strengthen our foothold in Karnataka.” while Mr Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, PPS Motors Private Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India and introduce a new dealership facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The modern architecture and streamlined business processes will provide the ideal backdrop for the presentation of ŠKODA AUTO products. With the global best practices and processes of Skoda Auto India and adapting them to suit our customers in the region, we endeavour to create a lot of value for all our stake holder’s especially our customers to offer world service and customer care”

WHAT MORE

Until now SKODA AUTO India has successfully rebranded its entire network pan India and has invested more than INR 1,200 million, and all this could surely be called the biggest rebranding campaign in SKODA AUTO’s history. The new architecture of the dealership facility fits the brand’s powerful statement- clear, transparent, modern, and open. In addition to sustaining ŠKODA AUTO’s proven strengths, the company is placing an increasing emphasis on enhancing the emotional appeal of the brand. It is conveyed by the sophisticated and logical arrangement of all the key elements, business areas, customer zones, and the use of cutting edge technology.