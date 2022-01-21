Toyota Hilux Vs Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Specs And Features Compared!

The newest arrival to the Indian pickup truck market; Toyota Hilux, looks big and bold on the outside and racks some pretty hefty figures on the spec sheet. With this addition, the Isuzu monopoly has been broken, and the Indian buyers finally get another choice in the market. But could these white paper specs claim their reward in the real world and prove to be a threat to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross? There is only one way to find out. So here we bring to you a comparison between these two behemoths.

Dimensions

Toyota Hilux Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Length 5325mm 5295mm Width 1855mm 1860mm Height 1815mm 1840mm Wheelbase 3085mm 3095mm Water Wadding 700mm 600 mm Weight 2910Kg 1990Kg

Both the trucks are offered as double-cab versions and the Hilux is 30mm longer than the D-Max. Despite the Hilux being longer, D-Max has a longer wheelbase (by 10mm) which might help increase cabin space but will reduce the break-over angle of the truck. D-Max is also barely wider than the Hilux and has more height as well.

Powertrain

Toyota Hilux Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Engine 2.8L 4-Cylinder Turbo Diesel 1.9L 4-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Power 204PS 165PS Torque (MT/AT) 420Nm/500Nm 360Nm Transmission 6-Speed MT/6-Speed AT 6-Speed MT/6-Speed AT Drive 4X4 4X2 & 4X4

In terms of power, Toyota Hilux Takes a big lead. Being powered by a larger 2.8L engine, the car puts out 204Ps of power and 420/500Nm of torque as compared to 163Ps of power and 360Nm of torque delivered by the smaller engine on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. But then again, the Toyota Hilux also weighs nearly a ton more than the Isuzu, which puts the Isuzu in a better power-to-weight ratio.

Safety and features

Hilux is equipped with up to seven airbags, Hill start-assist, Hill descent control, Auto limited-slip differential, Traction control, Rear parking camera, Cruise Control, and Electronic stability control. In terms of interior features, we get to see; an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-Speaker sound system, and Automatic Climate Control.

D-Max V-Cross on the other hand is equipped with up to six airbags, Hill descent control, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, rearview camera, and Cruise Control. Interior features include a 7-inch infotainment system, Automatic Climate Control, and push-button start.