Updated Toyota Glanza And Urban Cruiser Set To Launch This Year

It is no secret that Maruti is set to come out all guns blazing in 2022 with major updates to its portfolio. Two of these models are the Baleno and Brezza which will be seeing a whole bunch of changes to fight the competition. It is pretty obvious then, that the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser will be receiving similar updates as well considering that they are the same cars underneath. We expect the updated Glanza and Urban Cruiser to launch after Maruti launches its updated Baleno and Brezza.

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which means that the Glanza will get similar updates which we will see on 2022 Baleno. The exterior will get major sheet metal changes like the new Baleno. However, expect a different grille and other elements which will help it differentiate it from the Baleno.

Interior updates will include a new touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple car play and Android Auto, Head-up Display, and wireless charging. We can also expect updated safety features like a stronger chassis, passenger curtain airbags, and ESP. Toyota will offer two engine options 1.2-liter petrol engine that out 89BHp and a 1.2-liter mild hybrid which puts out 90BHP both engines offers 113 nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Expect the option of an automatic transmission as well.

Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser will also get a major design overhaul like the new Brezza. Like the Glanza, the Urban Cruiser will come with an updated front fascia to differentiate it from the Brezza. It will also get a sunroof which will make its debut in the Brezza. Other updates include better plastic quality and newer materials for the interior trim. It will also get an updated dashboard, a new touchscreen infotainment system, and an updated instrument panel. The SUV could also get E sim support and other connectivity features.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will come equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol 4 cylinder engine available with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an automatic gearbox producing a satisfactory 103bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. All AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech which includes an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop).