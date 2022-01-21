BMW Developing Adjustable Seat For Motorycles!

BMW is looking to up the game when it comes to seat adjustment. While a seat height adjustment mechanism is available on many bikes, BMW is looking to develop a system that can adjust the width of the seat. In a normal setting, the seat appears to be normal but when we take off the cover we can see 2 sections that are pivoted from their outer front corners and supported on curved runners underneath. Although what needs to be noted is that while the rear halves sections can be swung outward for stretching out the overall width, the process does create a central gap in the process.

BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS-A: A Recap

The R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS-A offer perfect ergonomics for riding on and off the road. The new full-LED adaptive headlight design lends a striking visual appeal. The X-shaped light icons included in the new headlights make both the bikes look unique when the headlight is switched on and while riding. The basic color versions emphasize the more precise and universal talents of the bikes in the white solid paint and ice-grey solid paint.

The is also the Style Triple Black color that gives the bike a sharper muscular look. Adding to the sporty nature of the bikes is the Rallye Style color scheme of the GS. There is also a limited ’40 years GS’ edition available that is dedicated to the GS’s 4o-year anniversary. Comfort features now include heated grips, two power sockets as standard for charging smartphones and other compatible devices. A 12-volts onboard socket is installed under the rider’s seat. A USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply is also available for quick charging. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6.5-inch full-color TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller which gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions.

Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with a Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display. Powering both motorcycles is a 1,254 cc, 2-cylinder Boxer engine which cranks out 136 Hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 clicks, all delivered to the rear wheel via a shaft drive. With an increase in capacity over the 1200 series, the engine also gets BMW’s variable camshaft control tech called ‘ShiftCam’.

Both motorcycles are capable of hitting a top speed in excess of 200 km/h. Both bikes are now equipped with the Pro riding modes. With the two ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, the riding characteristics can be adapted to varied conditions. The new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with a soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation. The riding mode button can be used to switch quickly and easily to a different riding mode when desired.

