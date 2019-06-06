Toyota Glanza Launched! Prices Start From INR 7.22 Lakh

Toyota, hatched the Glanza hatchback in the Indian market today. Followed by a series of spy shots emerging on the internet, we finally have an official first look at this rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Priced from INR 7,21,900, ex-showroom, Delhi, the Glanza will be offered in two trim levels – an entry-level G trim and top-of-the-line V trim. Both these trim levels come with a 5-speed automatic gearbox as standard, however, customers can also opt for a CVT type automatic gearbox for a smoother driving experience. Listed below are the prices of each variant. Do bear in mind that these figures listed below are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.

Glanza G MT – INR 7,21,900

Glanza G CVT – INR 8,29,900

Glanza V MT – INR 7,58,200

Glanza V CVT – INR 8,90,200

Essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Glanza comes similarly quipped as the Zeta and Alpha variants of the former hatchback. The exterior is almost identical to the Maruti with just the front grille acting as a differentiating factor. Moreover, the insides too, are quite similar to that of the Baleno. That makes one think, why to buy the Glanza over the Baleno. One main reason is that while the Baleno comes with a 2-year/40,000 km standard warranty, Toyota will offer a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty with an option of extending it till 5-years/2,20,000 km. Along with that, customers will also benefit from Toyota’s after sales network and services like RSA, express maintenance and Toyota Protect.

Under the bonnet, Toyota will offer the 1.2-litre K-series power plant in a BS- VI compliant form. This engine will come with a mild hybrid system exclusively with the manual transmission equipped G variant, which makes it a bit more powerful than the V variant. Equipped with the mild hybrid technology, the 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine manages to push out a peak power of 89.74 PS (66 kW) and 83 PS (61 kW) without it. The torque figure remains the same in both the engine configurations at 113 Nm. As mentioned above, customers have a choice of a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission to choose from in both these variants.

In terms of features, the car comes rather well equipped. On the exterior, the car shall offer projector headlamps, diamond cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and more. The insides come loaded as well, with the features like an Android Auto/Apple CarPlay enabled touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, a colour MID display and much more. To know more about the hatchback, stay tuned for a detailed, in-depth review coming out soon.