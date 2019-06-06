Maruti Suzuki’s Dry Car Wash Initiative Helps Save Over 650 Million Litres Of Water

Today, Maruti Suzuki announced that it has tripled the water savings at its dealerships and workshops across India, by adapting to the new dry wash initiative. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Maruti Suzuki is now also offering a free PUC (Pollution Check) and the complimentary dry wash for all its customers. This offer is valid until June 10th, 2019. The offer will be valid across all 3,600 Maruti Suzuki workshops across 1,750 towns and cities in India.

The dry wash system has helped to reduce the washing time, improve the final wash quality and reduce water consumption. This initiative has been focused on major cities where water scarcity is common. The list includes cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Nagpur and Chennai. The company managed to save over 656 million litres of water in 2018-19 alone, which is almost 203% higher when compared to the 216 million litres of water saved in 2016-17. More than 6.9 million vehicles were washed using the dry wash system at Maruti Suzuki workshops in the past financial year.

Maruti Suzuki aims to be a people’s company, and for that, it needs to take care of everyone. Not only is it completely dedicated to its customers, but it also cares about various communities and cultures around its facilities in different states of India. As a part of the community development programme, Maruti Suzuki identifies their needs through formal surveys, one to one contact, and by engaging with the leaders. Their CSR programmes tackle social issues at both local and national level in order to develop scalable, impactful, and sustainable social programmes that leave a visible impact for future generations.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Open New NEXA Showrooms In Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Talking about the environment-friendly initiative, Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we identify and promote measures that delight car ownership experience for our customers plus help conserve the environment. All our service initiatives like a dry wash, paperless service experience etc. are designed to enhance customer comfort and convenience without compromising on the environment. Dry wash at our dealer workshops helps us do our bit to give back to society. We request over 18 million customers, who visit our workshops every year, to opt for dry wash and help conserve water for our coming generations.”