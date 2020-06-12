Toyota Announces Attractive Finance Schemes, Buy Backs And Other Offers For June 2020

Apart from announcing ‘Special Service Schemes’ for servicing a Toyota vehicle earlier this week, TKM today shared details of finance schemes available for new car purchase for the month of June 2020. As a special offer, all Toyota BS6 models feature finance deals that come with deferred EMI payment for upto 90 days on all purchases made this month. Additionally, the company has also announced assured buyback on Yaris and Glanza models.

More details

TKM has also closely worked with its finance partners to offer payment relief plans to aspiring customers. All models now come with a zero down payment option. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as Rs. 899 per lac for first 6 months, across Toyota models.

Speaking on the unique set of offerings, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Our finance schemes are in-line with TKM’s endeavor to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. As the pressures of uncertainty continue, we want to ease and encourage all car buyers to fulfill the entire family’s transportation needs. We hope the finance schemes enable customers to realise their dreams with Toyota’s promise of an assured peace of mind.”

Applicable to Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris and Glanza, customers can avail attractive finance schemes including EMI holiday for 3 months, zero down payment scheme and Low EMI scheme. While customers can also avail assured buyback with Yaris and Glanza.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the introduction of two new service offerings to ensure convenience and ease for its customers – Flexible EMI Option & Toyota Official Whatsapp. The newly announced, flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in realizing their car buying aspirations and in up keeping the car maintenance. In addition, the new ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ communication will enable seamless interfaces with the customers.

Under the latest payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver. The newly launched ‘Toyota Official WhatsApp’ service allows customers and the general public to reach Toyota for any enquiries or feedback, by giving a missed call or SMS ‘Hi’ to 83676 83676. Through WhatsApp, customers can get the details about new car purchases, Buy/Sell/Exchange existing vehicles, book service appointments, request for breakdown services or even provide feedback on services.

A series of technology interventions were also rolled out to enable online car buying for customer convenience. TKM completely digitalized its sales process by providing 360-degree product views, online financing options and quotations. Besides, TKM has also introduced various safety initiatives at its dealerships to conduct operations safely. The ‘Dealer Operations Restart Guidelines’ was issued to all its dealerships which further charts out directives for the Toyota dealer network, shedding light on the safety protocols for the respective facilities and staff along with recommendations for customer interface during sales and after-sales services.