RR Global To Enter Electric Two-Wheeler Segment With The Launch Of BGauss

RR Global, a prominent conglomerate in the electrical industry, today announced its entry into the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country. In a press release statement, the company confirmed that it will launch its two-wheeler EV products under the brand name BGauss.

According to a senior official, the company making a foray into the electric vehicles segment, plans to invest Rs 125 crore in the next three years on the venture. The company claims that BGauss will be a range of premium electric automobiles, designed especially for urban and developing areas, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment.

What Can Be Expected of the new range of e-scooters?

RR Global promises fresh designs, ease of use, low maintenance, quick charging, IoT, and more features in its upcoming EV products. RR Global will initially roll out two products with a total of five variants to begin its operations. The company added that initially it will roll out two products with a total of five variants in the India market to begin the operations.

On this development, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS said, “We are delighted to announce our entry into the EV 2-wheeler segment, with our brand BGAUSS. We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport. We understand the India market and have successfully placed India in the world map through our cables and wire businesses.”

He further added, “Globally, there has been a shift with a fast adaptation of technology, similarly, the Indian market while at a nascent stage, offers huge potential. BGAUSS will offer a smart and sensible vehicle solution for a city commute.”

Expected launch of Product

The manufacturing and assembly of electric scooters have already begun at the BGauss’ plant in Chakan, Pune. In the initial phase, RR Global is planning to produce 80,000 units in the financial year 2020-21. The company will have a sales and service network spread across India, spreading over cities in the southern and western region in the first phase.

RR Global’s strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across verticals owing to the robust R&D will complement its efforts in the EV segment. The group has proven over the years that all its investments and businesses are embedded with deep market insights ensuring that the products strike a chord instantly with the audience, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global Founder and Managing Director, BGauss said.

The company said that it focuses on cutting edge technology and research, style, quality, trust, service, value for money. For the uninitiated, RR Global is a USD 800 million corporation set up in 1986, with its first winding wires manufacturing unit at Vadodara, Gujarat. Head Quartered in Mumbai, RR Global has 10 operating companies and 28 marketing offices in India. The company has been into manufacturing of products ranging from cables & wires to magnet wires, copper tubes, electromechanical parking solutions, and more.