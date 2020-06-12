Jawa and Jawa Forty Two BS6 Specs Revealed

The BS6 iterations of Jawa and Jawa Forty were launched in March earlier this year. However, only the prices had been revealed back then. The company has finally revealed their full specifications now.

The motorcycles were expected to hit the showrooms by April this year, however, the availability and deliveries of these motorcycles were delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting nation-wide lockdown announced in the country. While both the BS6 bikes are identical to their BS4 versions in terms of aesthetics, their specifications were expected to be slightly different

Specification Details

Jawa has released the specification of the BS6 motorcycles revealing the changes made to the new motorcycles. Both motorcycles become significantly heavier with a slight drop in power and torque figures as compared to their BS4 counterparts. Both motorcycles now weigh 182kg each, which is 12 kilograms more than the BS4 models. In addition to the weight gain, the updated engine on the motorcycle also has a slight drop in power and torque figures.

The 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine of the Jawa and Jawa 42 produced 27 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Now, with the BS6 update, this engine churns out 26.51 PS and 27.05 Nm. This implies that the BS6 Jawa and BS6 Jawa 42 have 0.86 PS of less power and 0.96 Nm of less torque as compared to their BS4 counterparts.

The performance of the engine is not expected to affect much. However, considering the extra 12 kilos, the overall performance of the motorcycle could be affected. The exact reason for weight gain has not been revealed by the company, although we expect it to be because of the reworked engine. The introduction of a fuel injector and a larger catalytic converter has led to an increase in the weight of almost all BS6 engines. Also, the increase in weight could be the result of improving the overall build quality with a better metal grade owing to some issues faced by motorcycle owners previously.

Both the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are available in two variants – a single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. Classic Legends had increased the price of the Jawa range by Rs. 5000 to Rs. 9928 across its Jawa and forty-two models.

Variant Wise Pricing(Ex-Showroom):