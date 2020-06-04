2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: What’s New?

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift has finally been revealed and it does offer a fair bit of changes, both inside and outside. The Fortuner has been the most selling premium seven-seater SUV in India since its inception in 2009. The SUV is in its second generation since its sale began in 2016.

While the Toyota Fortuner has been the most favourite full-size SUV in the country, the gap has been closing between itself and its most direct rival the Ford Endeavour. The Ford Endeavour in its latest generation has made vast improvements in terms of rideability, comfort, performance and most importantly features. This is where the Fortuner has seemed to lose traction as being a premium SUV it didn’t offer many premium features. However, the Japanese company has addressed that issue with the latest update to the Fortuner.

The latest facelift to the Fortuner sees the model getting two variants- the Base Variant and the higher Legender variant. In this article we only focus on the changes brought upon the latest iteration.

Base Model

Exterior Design

The exterior design has been notably enhanced with a larger front grille and silver bumper inserts, giving the car a stronger sense of rigidity, luxury, and masculinity. The car is also installed with newly designed Light Guiding Headlights with Daytime Running Light as well as LED Light Guiding Tail Lights, making it stand out at night. In addition, the new Fortuner comes with the redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior and Features

As for the Toyota Fortuner facelift’s interior, not much has changed in terms of design from the pre-facelift model, but one major difference is the inclusion of a larger, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay compatibility. There’s also a mildly updated instrument cluster, 8-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver’s seats and wireless smartphone charging on the Legender version.

Also, part of the equipment list on the Legender are LED ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera. However, the biggest highlight is the addition of the latest connected car technology from Toyota- T-Connect which helps you find your car, keep track of it in case of theft, Geo-fencing, SOS and many other features.

Powertrain

The base model comes with the enhanced 2.4 GD Super Power engine which continues to make 150hp and 400Nm of peak torque. The transmission option hasn’t been revealed yet but one can expect it to be paired with a 6-speed torque converter.

Trims & Colours

The base trim loses out on the 2.8-litre engine and gets three variants: 2.4V AT 4WD, 2.4V AT and 2.4G AT. The base trim also loses out on the dual-tone paint job and gets 6 exterior shades: Dark Blue Mica, Emotional Red, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.

Legender Model

Exterior Design

Toyota says that the Fortuner Legender has been meticulously crafted to be distinctly different from the standard model with sharper design language and more aerodynamic shape. Besides, this special model is substantially enhanced to be more visibly striking compared to the standard model with a different front grille dimension, newly designed Light Guiding Headlights with Daytime Running Light, the stunning LED Sequential Turn Signals as well as LED High Beam and LED Bi-Projector Low Beam.

Other key elements have also been predominantly redesigned, including the rear bumper which is freshly crafted to align perfectly with the front bumper, as well as the newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels and splendid two-tone roof.

Interior and Features

The interior and the equipment list of the Legender variant is pretty much similar to the base variant with subtle enhancements. Like the infotainment system gets a bigger 9.0 inch touchscreen as opposed to the 8.0 incher offered in the base variant. Also it gets dual-tone seats with more premium leather upholstery. One useful addition to the Legender variant is the Kick-Activated Boot Opening which is pretty neat.

Powertrain

In addition to the 2.4-litre unit, the Legender variant continues to be powered by the 2.8-litre diesel engine but has been upgraded to receive a big boost in power output. t now makes 204hp – up from the current model’s 177hp – and an impressive 500Nm of torque, which is 50Nm more than the current Fortuner automatic. The new Fortuner also gets a ‘Sport’ mode and a new steering system whose behaviour changes with the mode selected and the speed. The enhanced performance is surely going to improve Fortuner’s driving dynamics while also making it more capable off the road. To improve its off-road capabilities, idling has been reduced from 850 rpm to 680 rpm to increase traction. In India, one can expect Toyota to carry over the 2.7-litre petrol engine, and offer the upgraded 2.8 diesel with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic option as well.

Trims & Colours

The Legender is available in 4 variants, namely: 2.8 Legender AT 4WD, 2.8 Legender AT, 2.4 Legender AT 4WD and 2.4 Legender AT. The Legender is available in 3 colour shades: Emotional Red Black Top, White Pearl CS Black Top and Attitude Black Mica.

The new Fortuner can be expected no sooner than next year and expect it to get just the Legender variant minus the 2.4 GDi unit.