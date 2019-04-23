Top-spec Variants Of The 2019 Ford Figo Are Now More Affordable

The newly launched Ford Figo facelift has taken a big leap in terms of an upgrade. It was launched on the 15th of March this year, and the new Figo carries some minor changes in terms of cosmetics but gets as many as 3 engine options to choose from. The Figo is now available in 3 variants, and the updated prices for the Figo facelift start from Rs 5.23 lakhs and go up to Rs 7.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

In the petrol variants, the Figo’s prices started from INR 5.15 lakhs for the base variant (Ambiente), but after the price revisions, the base variant will now cost Rs 8,000 more at Rs 5.23 lakhs, while the top-variant (Titanium Blu) which used to cost 6.94 lakhs, will now cost Rs 29,000 less, at Rs 6.65 lakhs. The mid-variant (Titanium) and the petrol automatic variant (Titanium AT) both get a price reduction of Rs 39,000 and now cost Rs 6 lakhs and Rs 7.70 lakh respectively.

In the diesel variants, the Figo’s prices started from INR 5.95 lakhs for the base variant (Ambiente), but after the price revisions, the base variant will now cost Rs 18,000 more at Rs 6.13 lakhs, while the top-variant (Titanium Blu) which used to cost 7.74 lakhs, will now cost Rs 19,000 less, at Rs 7.55 lakhs. The mid-variant (Titanium) gets a price reduction of Rs 29,000 and now costs Rs 6.90 lakhs.

The three powertrain options on the Ford Figo facelift include a 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 96 HP and 120 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 100 HP and 215 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine which produces 123 HP and 150 Nm of torque. The most powerful petrol engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the other two engine options are paired with 5-speed manual gearboxes.

This huge price drop should help the new Figo become more affordable and competitive in the Indian hatchback market, which is heavily dominated by the Hyundai Grand i10 and the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Swift managed to sell around 14,218 units in March this year and the Grand i10 went on to sell about 7,225 units, while the new Figo was only able to retail 691 units. Hopefully, Ford’s new strategy of reducing the prices of the flagship variants will bring about a change in that number.