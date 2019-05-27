Top 5 Unique Features: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Last week, Suzuki launched its most awaited fully-faired model in the Indian market, the Gixxer SF 250. This bike was launched alongside the affordable and updated new Gixxer SF 155. The SF 250 is available in 2 shades: Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Platinum Silver. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1,70,655 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Have a look at some of the most unique features, of the SF 250, which also make it one of the best in its segment:

All-LED lighting

The new Gixxer SF 250 gets an all-LED lighting system, which includes an LED headlamp, an LED taillamp, although the trafficators are bulbs. This feature not only makes this bike look sleek and stylish but also adds to the premium feel and improves visibility. Suzuki says that the wide design of the headlight helps with lighting up the road ahead efficiently.

Unique Oil-Cooling System

The bike is equipped with the SOCS (Suzuki Oil-Cooling System), which enables the lightweight engine of the Gixxer SF 250 to crank out high and improved performance for different riding needs such as, city-riding or highway-riding, without overheating. This unique technology also provides a refined regularity, while also allowing the engine to produce a higher output, consume less fuel and maintain higher durability.

Premium build quality

The Gixxer SF 250 reeks of quality and all that is visible in the paint, how everything feels bolted tight, quality of controls and every other component. It feels like a well-made, robust machine which will last and perform its duties well for a long time.

Dual-Channel ABS

The SF 250 is equipped with Dual channel ABS, which is a light-weight and compact system installed on both the wheels. ABS is a supplemental system which automatically controls the braking force to avoid the wheels from locking-up due to slippery road conditions.

Wider Tyres

The bike also gets a set of Chunky Wide tyres, to provide excellent road grip and superior performance while riding on different road conditions. The front gets a 110/70 R17 radial tubeless tyre, while the rear gets an even wider 150/60 R17 radial tubeless tyre.

In terms of power and performance, the Gixxer SF 250 is equipped with an oil-cooled, SOHC 4-valve, 249cc single-cylinder engine which produces 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The bike comes fitted with telescopic forks up front, while the rear gets a monoshock.