Top 5 Features: Hero Splendor 25th Anniversary Edition

Hero MotoCorp had recently launched the 25th Anniversary Special Edition for their best-selling bike, the Splendor. The special edition was specifically launched to celebrate the bike’s silver jubilee in the Indian market. This Special Edition is completely based on the Hero Splendor Plus IBS and receives a few cosmetic enhancements. The prices for the Hero Splendor Special Anniversary Edition start from INR 55,600 (ex-showroom, India). Let’s have a look at some of the special features of this bike:

New Paint Scheme

The special edition Splendor gets an all-new Coffee Brown and Gold graphics scheme, along with an overall Dark Brown body colour. Hero Motocorp have specifically used this paint and design to add a premium touch to the bike.

Mobile Charging Socket

The new 25th-anniversary Splendor is now also equipped with an advanced feature, a mobile charging socket. This new mobile charging socket is placed on the handlebar and proves to be a very useful and practical feature in the long run.

New Matte Black Alloy Wheels

The bike gets a set of matte black alloy wheels, which is quite unique and rare in this segment. The matte black alloys add a sporty and premium feel to the classic looking Splendor. However, the design and number of spokes in the alloys wheels remain the same as the standard variant.

25th Anniversary Badge

To make this bike special and unique from the common crowd, Hero added the 25th-anniversary badge on both the sides of the bike. While the front headlamp casing also gets the ‘25th-Anniversary’ written in a basic font.

IBS Technology

Hero had recently upgraded its 2-wheeler lineup in India with the new Integrated Braking System technology, also called the IBS technology. To comply with the new government safety norms, the Splendor was also updated with this new safety feature. The IBS technology helps in keeping the bike stable when the brakes are applied. When the rear brake is applied, the system partially applies the front brake as well, to ensure safer braking.

Mechanically, Hero has made no mechanical changes to the motorcycle, and the Splendor special edition gets the same 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces about 8.36 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. The bike also features a set of drum brakes at the front and rear and a pair of 18-inch alloys which are wrapped in 80/100 tubeless tyres. The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic shock absorber at the front and 5-step adjustable twin-hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.