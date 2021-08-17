Top 5 Most Powerful Cars Under INR 20 Lakh

Gone are the days when you had to shell out a lot of moolah to get some seriously quick cars. The newest entrant in the sub-20 Lakh bracket is the Mahindra XUV700 and that particular SUV has shown us what the Indian manufacturers are capable of. But there are quite a few other offerings as well if you don’t want to go down the Mahindra way. Here are the five most powerful cars that you can get in India under INR 20 Lakh:

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol

The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 reminded us of the year 2011 when the homegrown carmaker caused an ultimate ruckus in the market with its XUV500. While the star of the show is touted to be the longgggg list of features, the XUV700’s powerhouses placed under its hood require all the attention too! How does 200HP from a turbo-petrol mill sound to you? And that too, just at a measly price of INR 11.99 Lakh? It might be the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol ‘mStallion’ mill that also does the duty in the Thar, but in the XUV700, it puts down 200 bhp of massive power and 380 Nm of torque. These numbers help to make it THE most powerful car under INR 20 Lakh.

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel

Now, in the second place comes the diesel engine of the XUV700. Mahindra is offering its trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two state of tunes in the XUV700: the first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants while the higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants. The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm. Prices for the diesel variants start at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Safari

In the third place comes another India made car which is the Tata Safari. Tata had showcased the Safari at the Auto Expo as the Gravitas concept but later on, launched it as Safari. The Safari brand has quite a fan following and that helped the sales of the car as well. The Safari is powered by the same 2.0L Fiat-sourced 4 cylinder Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170 bhp of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier but is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier. The pricing starts from ₹14.99 lakh and goes up to ₹20 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Coming in fourth place is the Alcazar. Hyundai recently launched their 6/7 seater SUV Alcazar which competes against the Tata Safari, Hector Plus, and the XUV700. Alcazar is powered by a 2.0 L petrol engine which produces 159 bhp of power and 191 Nm of peak torque. Pricing of the Alcazar starts from ₹16.30 lakh and goes up till ₹20 lakh.

VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq

Lastly, comes the German non-identical twins, Volkswagon Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, both the cars are similar to some extent.

They both are powered by the same engine which is the 1.5 TSI petrol engine that produces 150PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Pricing for the Kushaq starts from ₹10.6 lakh to ₹17.6 lakh. And the prices for the Taigun are not out yet but consider it to hover around a similar price range.