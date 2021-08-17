Kawasaki’s MY22 650cc Fleet Gets K-Care Package

Kawasaki had introduced the K-Care package which was limited to the MY22 Ninja 300 and the MY21 ZX-10R. The company has now extended this optional package to the 650cc products as well after a very good response from consumers. The K-Care package can now be availed with MY22 Ninja 650, MY22 Z650, MY22 Vulcan S, MY22 Ninja 300 and MY21 ZX-10R only. The Versys series and the other products will not get the optional package.

K-Care Package

K-Care is Kawasaki’s take on an Annual Maintenance Contract which enhances the ownership experience by providing complete peace of mind. The packages include an additional 2-year warranty besides the standard 2 years offered by the company giving the bikes a total warranty of 4 years or 50,000 km whichever comes earlier and four years of periodic maintenance which is transferable to the new owner if you decide to sell the bike within four years. Some of the key features of the K-Care package are listed below

Specially designed Maintenance package menu Guarantees authentic fitments with Extension in warranty Assures job work by Kawasaki certified technicians Allows redemption at all authorised dealership facilities in the country

The AMC includes 8 periodic services (one every six months after the first service which is conducted after one month of purchase) within the four years of the K-Care package. The below table covers the details of the AMC.

Kawasaki MY22 Range

Kawasaki has recently given an update to their bikes. The MY22 update has been extended to the Ninja 300, Ninja 650, Z650 and the Vulcan S in India.

Priced at ₹3.18L ex-showroom the MY22 Ninja 300 is the most affordable Kawasaki in the Indian market. It is powered by a 296 cc parallel-twin that produces 39 PS and 29.1 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The MY22 Ninja 650 gets the 649 cc parallel-twin, DOHC engine which is now much more refined and generates a healthy dose of 68 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6700 rpm. While the BS6 compliance has led to cleaner emissions, the company also vouches for an increase in mid-range torque while maintaining the power of the previous model. The MY22 Ninja 650 is priced at ₹6.61L ex-showroom

Launched at ₹6.24L ex-showroom the naked sibling to the Ninja 650, the MY22 Z650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 68 PS of power and 64 Nm of max torque. Kawasaki states that this engine will have cleaner emissions. The BS6 compliant engine is more refined while maintaining the power of the engine.

Finally, the MY22 Vulcan S which is a low-slung cruiser was launched at ₹6.10L ex-showroom. The middle-weight cruiser is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin 649cc motor that puts out 61PS at 7,500rpm and generates 62.4 Nm at 6,600rpm. The motorcycle continues to weigh 235 kg which is the same as before and the fuel tank capacity also stays the same at 14 litres.