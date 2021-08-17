Jeep Commander/Meridian Teased In Brazil But It Is SO Much More Than Just A Teaser!

The much-awaited Jeep Commander a.k.a the 7 seater Compass will be globally unveiled on the 26th of August. The Jeep Commander will first be launched in Brazil and then make its way to the Indian shores under the name of Meridian. Jeep Brazil has now officially teased( more like revealed) the Jeep Commander. Here’s what can expect with its Indian version:

What to expect?

To make it visually different from its smaller sibling, Jeep has incorporated some aesthetic changes on the outside but the overall silhouette remains the same as the Compass. In all probability, the Meridian is going to feature a slightly revised front fascia which includes slightly redesigned headlamps a more upright 7-slat grille, larger doors, lowered roofline, an extended overhang and a sharply designed rear bumper and tailgate. The rear section of the new Jeep 7-seater SUV looks similar to the Grand Wagoneer concept. The interiors of the Meridian are more or less similar to the facelifted Compass.

Cabin

The overall layout remains unchanged but Jeep has used new colour schemes and materials to uplift the cabin. There is extensive use of ambient lighting across the cabin and the interior uses brown leather. The Meridian will share features with the facelifted Compass. It will get a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless android auto and apple carplay, wireless charging, ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, cruise control and dual-zone climate control to name a few. The Jeep Merdian will borrow its styling cues from the Compass.

Engine

The Meridian will feature the 2-litre MultiJet from the Compass but in a higher state of tune of around 200hp. The sole transmission available will be the 9-speed automatic transmission. What’s new is that the engine will feature a 48V mild-hybrid technology for better mileage and emissions. The Meridian will get an option of 7 seats or 6 seats with captain chairs in the middle. It might also get an option of 4WD like the competition.

The Jeep Meridian will go up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the MG Gloster.