Three Wheels United Partners With Euler Motors To Deploy Over 1,000 Electric Three Wheelers

Electric Vehicle maker Euler Motors has partnered with Three Wheels United (TWU), a Bengaluru-based tech-enabled financier of light electric vehicles to accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in India. As a part of the partnership, TWU and Euler Motors will deploy over 1000 EV 3-wheelers across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad by the end of the financial year 2023. The Euler HiLoad EV has a 12.4 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack with a certified range of 151km. It also has a payload capacity of 688 kg. With these specifications, the electric three-wheeler is not only the most powerful in its segment, but it also has the highest payload capacity in its class.

Official statements

“Access to easy financing is a critical market enabler for India to make a large-scale EV transition. Euler Motors and Three Wheels United, both, are committed to solving these EV ecosystem issues from the ground up. Three Wheels United is an expert financier in the electric CV space, and their proven success with their tailor-made and flexible EV financing solutions is already elevating the EV segment. We are excited to partner with Three Wheels United and execute our common vision of zero-emission logistics and sustainable business operations.

This partnership will help us drive the faster deployment of our customer order book of 3500 HiLoads with the required financing solutions. Euler Motors will continue to prioritize partnering with other players in the ecosystem who are accelerating the adoption of electric commercial EVs in India. At a user level it also unlocks entrepreneurial opportunities, to empower drivers, provide them the required financial assistance and reap steady returns from EV operations”, said Saurav Kumar, Founder, and CEO, Euler Motors.

Commenting on the partnership, Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder, Three Wheels United, said “Euler Motors and Three Wheels United have a shared vision of reducing the climate impact of the transportation sector by eradicating barriers to mass adoption of EVs in India. I am excited to partner with a brand that is known for creating innovative and superior alternatives to traditional last-mile logistics. With its deep focus on user experience and products tailored to Indian conditions, Euler Motors has emerged as one of the leading players in the EV three-wheeler category. We will continue to partner with large electric vehicle manufacturers to accelerate our efforts towards promoting sustainable last-mile connectivity. Through our support, drivers can now easily shift to electric three-wheelers and positively impact the environment”