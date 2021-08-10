This Petrol Pump In Bharuch Was Offering Free Petrol To Everyone Named Neeraj To Celebrate Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Feat

With petrol prices touching the stratosphere, what if we told you that a fuel pump owner is offering petrol worth INR 501 to its customers? Well, us Indians do come up with unique ways of celebrating an occasion! The case in consideration here is of a petrol pump owner in Gujarat’s Bharuch, named Ayub Pathan who decided to offer free petrol, up to ₹501, to people who share their names with the javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who brought the first gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India.

Ayub Pathan, the owner of the SP Petroleum in Netrang town, told ANI that free petrol worth ₹ 501 would be given to all “Neerajs” who can claim the fuel after presenting a valid identification ID. The offer, however, was valid only till Monday evening. Mr Pathan said through this gesture, he wanted to celebrate the feat of the athlete who brought laurels to India.

“To pay tribute to Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at Tokyo Games, we had launched a scheme for those named Neeraj. Petrol is being given for free worth ₹ 501 when people bring an ID proof with them. It is a very proud moment for us, when he won the medal. We started this two-day scheme on Sunday,” Mr Pathan said.

So far, 30 people have availed of the scheme, the petrol pump owner said.

“First I thought it was a hoax call, but found on reaching the pump that it was indeed true,” said a beneficiary of the scheme.

Neeraj Chopra to receive a Mahindra XUV700

Last Saturday, social media networks erupted with celebratory tweets and messages for Neeraj Chopra as he clinched a Gold Medal in Javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year old Subedar Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw gave India its first medal in athletics and that too, a gold! Moreover, he's only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal after Abhinav Bindra managed to shoot his way to gold in Beijing Olympics. While the wave of happiness took over the whole country, a user requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra to gift the gold medalist a Mahindra XUV700 — the company's upcoming SUV. And guess what? The man obliged!