Volkswagen Virtus Base Model Spied Testing

Doesn’t matter how much you adore the Volkswagen Vento for its driving dynamics, the truth is, it has started feeling a little dated, especially when you factor in its sharp-looking, feature-packed rivals. Good thing for us, Volkswagen is readying a replacement for Vento in India. Based on Virtus, the replacement for the Vento is going to be better than it in every possible aspect there is. The Virtus sedan has been spied again by our reader Sahil Mulay and going by the sneak peek it provides us, it seems like it is the base model of the Virtus sedan.

What gives it away is the fact that the test mule boasts of a halogen headlamp setup while we believe that its premium variants will make do with LED lighting all around. Moreover, the test mule was devoid of alloy wheels, further cementing our belief that it is indeed the base model of the Virtus sedan.

Dimensions

When it comes to overall dimensions, the Virtus is considerably bigger than the Vento. The Virtus measures in at 4,482mm long, 1,751mm wide and 1,472mm tall, making it 92mm longer, 52mm wider and 5mm taller than the Vento we get. Its wheelbase also stands longer by around 98mm. If it actually gets here, we can expect the Virtus to boast of more cabin space as compared to the Vento.

Specs and features

The Virtus is also expected to come with a lot more features as compared to the Vento. For instance, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen ‘VW Play’ infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, connected car technology, automatic climate control, driver fatigue monitor, keyless entry and go, front and rear parking sensors and much more. The rather Spartan looking cabin has been one of the few areas where the Vento lacks behind and the arrival of Virtus could set things straight for the carmaker.

The new Volkswagen sedan is likely to come with the same engine and transmission options as the current Vento. Currently, it comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for 110PS of power and 175Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. The Taigun’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be on the cards. It puts down 150hp and 250Nm and is expected to come with a sole 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.