This Parallel-Twin Powered RE Himalayan Belts out 39 BHP!

Since Royal Enfield started out as a brand name under the Enfield Cycle Company Ltd which then sold motorcycles, bicycles etc. in 1901, little did everyone knew how big would Royal Enfield turn up almost 120 years later. Royal Enfield enjoys immense popularity in India and even in other markets for that matter. Royal Enfield today, in India includes a variety of models across its portfolio that includes the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor, the Continental GT, the Himalayan and the recently launched Meteor 350 to name a few.

More details

While the stock Royal Enfields are appreciated enough, Royal Enfield is also quite a popular choice amongst people who love doing some mods. A modified Royal Enfield is not a rare sight on our roads.

One such mod has caught our attention, which was showcased by a YouTuber, Mr Abhinav Bhatt. A Royal Enfield Himalayan fitted with a 400cc retro parallel-twin engine instead of the stock 411cc RE engine. Yes, you read that right! This modified Royal Enfield Himalayan sports an all-black paint job with seemingly no exterior tweaks. Currently, the stock RE Himalayan is available in 6 colour schemes – Gravel Grey, Rock Red and Lake Blue along with the Snow White, Granite Black and Sleet Grey colours from the earlier model. And talking about the design its an offroad specific, classic Royal Enfield design language with an elegant retro reminiscence.

The modified RE Himalayan is powered by a 400cc, parallel-twin, Dual overhead camshafts ( DOHC ), 4 valves per cylinder engine which produces 39HP of peak power and 28Nm of peak torque and is borrowed from a 1980’s Suzuki GS400e. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With a few tweaks, this engine was easily integrated into the Himalayan’s chassis. In contrast, the stock Himalayan is powered by a BS6 complaint a 411cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 24.3BHP and 32Nm of peak and peak torque respectively.

Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 in the Works?

The swapped engine might be a little old but given the fact that it used to serve a Japanese machine, it is a given that it must be smooth! The sixth cog will enhance its highway riding abilities. As per the vlogger, it can sustain speeds up to 140-150 kmph. Certainly better than the stock Himalayan. This further fuels the fire in our heart of seeing a 650cc twin-cylinder Himalayan someday!