Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 in the Works?

Royal Enfield is currently dominating the affordable performance motorcycle segment in India and the company has no noble intentions of stopping anytime soon. The company is preparing an onslaught of motorcycles and lining up a hoard of motorcycle launches in the coming few years. New and updated models are being spied on regular occasions, hinting that the folks over at Royal Enfield are keeping themselves busy in developing an armada of motorcycles. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is the budget-friendly iteration of the Interceptor 650 and in other words – Interceptor 350.

More details

A spy video has surfaced online which suggests that Royal Enfield is currently working on a more affordable version of the Interceptor 650.

The spy video only reveals the tail section of the motorcycle but it is enough for the keen-eyed fellows to come to a conclusion that it is indeed the Interceptor 350. While the Interceptor 650 makes do with a twin exhaust setup, the spied motorcycle can be seen sporting a single-sided exhaust. The rear end comprising of the tail lamp, rear fender and the squared-off indicators do give away the fact that it is going to carry the Interceptor moniker and will make it more accessible to a wider spectrum of riders.

We can expect Royal Enfield to swap in the same BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that currently powers the Meteor 350. The engine on the Meteor 350, for reference, is tuned to deliver 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and 2Nm at 4,000rpm. he engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties will be done by disc brakes at both the ends. Royal Enfield will offer Dual-Channel ABS as standard. Suspension duties will be carried out through telescopic forks upfront and twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. We still do not know if the Interceptor 350 will be using the frame from the Meteor 350 or from the Interceptor 650.

Also read: This Modified RE Interceptor 650 Named ‘Hummingbird’ Is The 650cc Cruiser We Want!

If Royal Enfield is actually spawning an Interceptor 350, fair chances are that, we are going to get the Continental GT 350 as well. Before the Continental GT 650 existed, we used to have the GT 535 but that didn’t do well. The Continental GT 350 on the other hand, if it turns into a thing of reality, could do really well accompanied with the Interceptor 350.