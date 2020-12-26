One Electric Commences Deliveries of Kridn Electric Motorycycle

One Electric is one of the few companies at the forefront of manufacturing electric 2-wheelers and initiating an electric revolution in India. Kridn is one such motorcycle offered by One electric. Reports are flowing in that reveal that One electric has started to roll out deliveries of the Kridn in the twin southern cities of Hyderabad in Telangana and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

More details

One electric had recently launched its Kridn electric motorcycle in India which is priced at INR 1.29 Lakh (all prices, ex-showroom ). According to the reports, One electric will further start rolling out deliveries of its Kridn in Kerela and Tamil Nadu from January 2021, which will be aptly followed over by Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR under its phase-wise expansion of electric motorcycles across the country.

It is reportedly said that One electric is also holding talks with partners for other markets like South America, Africa and the Middle east. Talking about the Motorcycle, the Kridn, it features a 5.5KW which is almost about 7.4HP, a hub-mounted electric motor that is then paired with a 3KWh lithium-ion battery. This combination of the powertrain together puts out an impressive peak torque output of over 160Nm and as mentioned, a peak power output of 7.4HP. It can reportedly zoom from 0-60 in 8 seconds and can go all the way up to a claimed top speed of 95 Kmph.

According to the company, it is the fastest electric made-in-India motorcycle, simply because not one amongst its rivals can seemingly reach a top speed of 95 kmph. This Kridn from One electric offers 2 riding modes – A normal and an Eco mode. In normal mode, the Kridn can last for around 80 kilometres on a single charge, while you can stretch that out to around 105 kilometres in the Eco mode while it will take around 4 to 5 hours estimated, to top up a battery to full charge.

The Kridn from One electric is a retro-looking motorcycle, which is something new in the electric segment since others are very chunkily designed, made to look and appeal a bit different than its IC engine counterparts. It features a round headlight and a tank that houses electronics and an oval-shaped taillamp. The head and tail lights are halogens. It features an all-digital instrument cluster along with disc brakes on both wheels. The suspension duties are taken care off by standard forks up front and twin shockers at the rear.