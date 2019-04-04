This Modified Ford Fiesta Looks Like Honey And Drives Like A Bee

One of the most sought after cars for the experience it offered behind the wheel, like most Fords, the First-gen Fiesta was a charmer that way. A well-proportioned sedan, this particular avatar of the Fiesta was sold powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines and there was also an ‘S’ variant which came dipped in Ford’s racing Blue. This particular example had already done 1,20,000 kms when it arrived at Superbee auto union’s garage, who then decided to let its simplicity stay, but added more zing to its performance.

Originally an ‘S’ version, this Fiesta’s factory-spec motor was good for 101 ps @6500 rpm and 146 NM @3400 rpm, mated to a 5-speed manual. The owner wanted this to be transformed into a fun weekend car. So the folks behind this job started off by deleting the old exhaust system which had fallen prey to rust and replaced it with an equal length header design and a Magnaflow high-performance muffler. The complete exhaust system was fabricated in 304-grade stainless steel and a new intake system was designed with custom 3-inch plumping and a BMC cold air intake kit. To make all this work and for the ECU to register the changes, the chip was remapped to create a custom setup for the car.

Not much was required to make this Fiesta handle better, so Gecko coilovers were fitted along with black Diamond cross drilled and vented brake rotors and black Diamond ceramic pads to make the car stop on a dime. With the remap, the Fiesta’s motor now happily revs til 7,000 rpm and new 16-inch wheels wrapped around Michelin pilot sport rubber help put the power down efficiently which is now measured to be 113 HP and 160 Nm. Overall, it is a clean and minimal job which has added more life and legs to what was also one of our favourite cars during that time.

