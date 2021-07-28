This Is How The Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 Sounds Like!

The Classic 350 has been the staple motorcycle for the brand and has made fortunes for the company. Many retro-styled motorcycles have tried time and again to dethrone it but almost all of them have found it hard to do so. It is out in the open now that Royal Enfield is currently working on a heavily updated version of the Classic 350 that will borrow several tasty bits from the Meteor 350. Royal Enfield motorcycles have always been associated with their signature thump and a recent spy video has revealed how the updated Classic 350 will sound like.

And we are happy to report that it will most likely retain its signature thump but it does sound more mature and umm… modern than before. The refined exhaust note should be attributed to the new engine that the Classic 350 has borrowed from the Meteor 350.

Other key details

This particular video also reveals quite a few key details about the updated Classic 350 and that includes the new colour schemes that will be on offer with the updated Retro motorcycle. There are going to be at least 4 paint schemes – green, dark matte grey, glossy grey, and desert storm – which will vary depending on the variant of the motorcycle.

Moreover, it seems like RE is going to offer the updated Classic 350 in two variants: in a single-seat version as well as a dual split-type seat trim. Apart from that, customers will also get an option to either go with the dual disc model or the rear drum brake model.

Updated instrument cluster

The RE Classic 350 is going to receive a lot of changes and new equipment in its new avatar, one of them being an updated instrument cluster. The current iteration of the Classic 350 makes do with an archaic instrument cluster. In the modern world where manufacturers are equipping clusters with Bluetooth connectivity, the Classic 350 still doesn’t even get a fuel gauge!

Even a second grader will be able to pick the odd one out here but that is all set to change in its next iteration. his time around, apart from the speedometer, it also gets a small digital screen that displays information like fuel level, trip meters, time display, Odometer as well as the mention of ECO in the display. Not to forget, it gets Tripper navigation too!

Updated engine

It is almost confirmed that the new Classic 350 will be built around the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration.