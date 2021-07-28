Tokyo Olympic Medal Winner Mirabai Chanu Presented With An e-Scooter By HOP Electric Mobility

We are all proud of Mirabai Chanu who bagged the Silver medal in the 49-kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. India has not won a medal in this category for 21 years and Mirabai Chanu has ended the long wait with her win. To acknowledge this glorious feat, HOP electric mobility has presented their Lyf electric two-wheeler to the Olympian. The brand is also gearing up to present their new-age electric scooters as a token of appreciation to all Tokyo Olympic medal winners.

Official Statement

Speaking on this occasion, the CEO and founder of HOP Electric Mobility, Ketan Mehta said, “We understand what difficulties athletes go through. Nothing is served to them on a silver platter. Right from the start, these athletes have to train themselves, complete studies, resolve financial difficulties, compete in initial level competitions and whatnot. After tons of challenges and jaw-breaking hurdles, they finally get the opportunity to compete in the Olympics and win a medal. We at HOP are incredibly proud of our sports stars representing India at such a prestigious forum. As our humble token of gratitude, we aspire to equip Mirabai Chanu with sustainable and ecologically sound two-wheelers, which are more accessible and convenient for transportation, thus adding value to her overall independence.”

He further added, “Taking inspiration from such young and dynamic personalities hoisting the national flag on international platforms, we at HOP Electric Mobility are also feeling absolutely encouraged. Like these brilliant and hardworking athletes, we also aspire to work vigorously and put India at the forefront of the global electric vehicle and sustainable energy movement.”

HOP e-Scooters

HOP electric mobility is a Jaipur based EV startup that began its operations in January 2021 and will launch two of its e-scooters to the Indian market in the coming months. The Leo and Lyf e-scooters are powered by a 2.5 Kwh motor and 72 V Li-ion battery with a claimed range of up to 125 km. The company is also working on a swappable battery infrastructure where users can simply walk into the swap station and swap their drained battery with a fully charged one. Another notable feature is that the battery can be removed and charged at home. Both the scooters have a boot space of 19.5 L and come with features like parking assistance, side stand sensor, three ride modes with reserve mode, LED console, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm and anti-theft wheel lock. In addition, the scooters sport connected features with onboard internet, GPS and App control. Besides these two products, the brand also has an e-motorcycle in the making and they aim to launch at least 10 new products in the market within the next three years.