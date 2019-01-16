Maruti Suzuki Announces ‘Nexa Music’; A Platform For Budding Musicians

In line with the brand’s philosophy ‘Create. Inspire’, Maruti Suzuki India today announced the launch of NEXA Music. It is a first of its kind platform for music aficionados across genres to create original international music of global standards. The unique initiative by NEXA is curated to provide aspiring Indian musicians a platform to compose original lyrics. NEXA Music invites entries from budding musicians across the country to participate. The participants will then be mentored by famous music composers and global music icon A R Rahman, supported by Clinton Cerejo.

NEXA Music will kick off with the launch of 4 original tracks sung by acclaimed artists A. R Rahman, Anushka Manchanda, Nikhil D’souza and Uday Benegal. The selection criteria for the NEXA Music is that the contestants need to share their original music composition (Unreleased/ not promoted songs) at the NEXA Music website. The jury comprising of A R Rahman and Clinton Cerejo will shortlist 24 contestants who will be undergoing a mentorship program at the NEXA Music Lab to further brush-up their singing talent. Out of the 24 contestants, the best 4 will be shortlisted and will be mentored by celebrity mentors to create 4 more additional videos. The 4 shortlisted candidates will also get a chance to do 12 live events with the NEXA Music mentors across India.

On embarking on the new musical journey, Mr. R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are glad to announce this refreshing new initiative “NEXA Music” to create original international music and discover aspiring musicians. The launch of NEXA Music opens new horizons for musicians and aids us build lifestyle experiences for NEXA customers. This music platform connects to brand NEXA’s core belief to create an exciting new world of mobility that is both inspiring and aspiring. It is a matter of great honour to be associated with global music icon-A R Rahman, the man who has earned prestigious international recognitions. NEXA Music stands for originality to connect with people beyond borders and barriers. I am confident that NEXA customers will cherish moments from this musical journey.”

Qyuki Digital Media has been roped in to manage and help Maruti Suzuki India Limited sustain the initiative by using their expertise in proprietary technology and analytics across traditional and new media platforms.

On the Occasion Mr. A R Rahman said, “NEXA and my company Qyuki share a common goal. We want to provide independent artists creating original English music a real opportunity to be discovered and promoted on a global stage. With NEXA Music any deserving artist stands a chance to collaborate with some of the best bands in the industry to produce music that reaches audiences across the world.”