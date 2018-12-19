This Harley Night Rod Used To Make Its Rider Feel Like God

Swinging a leg over a Harley Davidson is a dream harboured by many if they’ve ever been bitten by a bug called the ‘Terminator’. With the introduction of things like the Street 750, that dream is now only nearer. But still, these bikes represent a huge monetary investment and are quite expensive not only to buy but even to keep and maintain. Moreover, bikes with such huge engines happen to heat up quite fast and become a pain to ride in the city and on traffic-filled streets. So what do you do when you want your everyday commuter bike to stand out and make you feel special?

Bike modifications come to the rescue again. Here is one example of an Avenger which has been transformed to look like a premium level cruiser. The looks and cosmetics add to the drama of riding the motorcycle, going a long way to make the rider feel feel good, and of course, catching the attention of all eyes which will be busy trying to figure out what contraption this is. This example has no resemblance to the Bajaj Avenger whatsoever and it must’ve taken quite a lot of midnight oil to hide those roots.

Using the bare bones of an Avenger, this bike offers enough ground clearance to tackle the roads of Delhi. The ground clearance is as much as that of a Yamaha R15. The rear end has been given a custom number plate and sits on the sides, besides the hefty 240 section rear tyre. The spoked wheels have been replaced with blade style alloy wheels. The front end of the bike uses a 150 section tyre. Other changes include an engine cover which makes the engine resemble the Night Rod’s V-Twin, a custom headlight with HIDs, and much more. Do watch the video uploaded by VampVideo where he talks about the modifications in much more detail.