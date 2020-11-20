KTM 250 Adventure Launched at INR 2.48 Lakh

KTM has finally launched the 250 Adventure in India. It has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles in recent times and has been spied on multiple occasions. KTM has priced the 250 Adventure at INR 2.48 Lakh and has also announced that the bookings of the Adventure 250 have also commenced across all the KTM dealerships in India. The KTM 250 Adventure is expected to further grow the franchise by encouraging customers to take their first step into the world of Adventure biking.

More details

The main motive behind the introduction of the 250 Adventure is to make the KTM Adventure lineup more accessible. The potential customers who found the 390 Adventure to be a little pricey can now opt for the 250 Adventure by paying considerably less amount.

Specifications

As expected, the 250 Adventure gets the same BS6 compliant 250cc, single-cylinder engine found in the Duke 250. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 29.6bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. Just like its elder sibling, the 390 Adventure, KTM hasn’t tweaked the characteristics of the engine. It is expected to carry the same high-revving nature of the 250cc engine.

While it might have gone a long way if KTM had tweaked the characteristics of the 250 Adventure to fit its purpose, looking at the performance figures, we aren’t complaining. Being an ADV tourer, the Adventure 250 has borrowed a lot of parts from its elder brother- KTM Adventure 390. The bike comes with the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock. To keep the price in check, unlike the Adventure 390s cornering ABS and the quickshifter+, the Adventure 250 will arrive only with switchable ABS. It also misses out on the traction control.

KTM also uses identical 100/90-19 front and 130/80-17 rear wheel sizes. Like the India-spec 390 Adventure, the 250’s 43mm WP Apex fork is not adjustable, and at the rear, the WP Apex monoshock gets only preload adjustment. The suspension travel (170mm front/ 177mm rear) and ground clearance of 200mm is identical to the 390’s as well.

Differences between the 250 Adventure and the 390 Adventure

However, there are a few key differences which set both the 250 and 390 Adventure apart. First up, the 250 Adventure misses out on the full-LED headlamp setup which the 390 boasts of. The 250 Adventure has to make do with a halogen headlamp setup, coupled with LED DRLs. The 250 Adventure comes equipped with MRF Mogrip Meteor tyres instead of the Metzeler Tourance tyres found on the 390 Adventure.

While the 390 Adventure is available in white and orange colour schemes, the 250 Adventure can be had in black and orange ones. Another major difference between the two is the instrument cluster. While the 390 Adventure gets the much-talked about TFT display, the 250 Adventure has to make do with a LCD one but it is vastly different from the one found on the Duke 250. It might look similar to that of the 390’s but misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and some other features.