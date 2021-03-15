This Ducati Monster Inspired Electric Motorcycle Is Soon Going To Hit The Streets!

The electric revolution in India is currently being spearheaded by electric scooters, majorly being developed by small EV startups. While some EV manufacturers are still trying to gain some traction, there are a few players who have already established their name in the game. One such manufacturer is Okinawa Autotech, an EV startup popular for its electric scooters. The company is now gearing up to launch its first electric motorcycle. Dubbed as Oki100, the electric bike was first seen at the Auto Expo 2018.

More details

It will be a highly localized product and is in line with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’. With the launch of Oki100, they might be able to thwart the notion even further that electric vehicles are boring.

The company recently teased the Oki100. The teaser image shows the Oki100 shrouded in smoke and fog, and while it’s not easy to make out what the Oki100 will look like, we can say with certainty that the new electric will have the same mini-bike dimensions that we saw at the Auto Expo 2020.

Expected specs and features

It looked like a mini naked roadster and packed a lithium-ion battery pack with a 2.5 kW motor. The performance figures are quite impressive as it boasts of a top speed of 100 km/h. The prototype also offered a riding range of 150 km/charge and according to the overall performance on offer, the range is quite impressive. All the parts of the electric motorcycle will be made in India, with battery cells being the only exception. With heavy localization, Okinawa will be able to price the Oki100 aggressively.

The prototype which was showcased at the 2018 Auto expo sported some high-end cycle parts including inverted forks, monoshock and disc brake on either end. We just hope that Okinawa carries them forward in the production version as well. Okinawa also said that it is planning to provide a wide range of 100 percent localized electric two-wheelers to its customers and the Oki100 will be the first product in this line.

With a top speed of 100 km/h and an impressive riding range, Oki100 will directly rival Revolt’s RV400 and might be able to shake things up a little. With electric vehicles like Oki100 making their way in, the future of electric mobility in India surely looks promising.